Colgate University senior Danielle Serdachny, 22, of Edmonton, Alberta, attended the final class of her college career, a senior seminar on film and media, on Friday, May 3.

The next day, she put on a Toronto Blue Jays jersey, walked to the mound at Toronto Stadium, accompanied by Ace, the Jays mascot, and threw out the first pitch of the game.

She was so nervous she was shaking,

Kayle Osborne, of Ottawa, a senior at Colgate and one of Serdachny's best friends, said Serdachny told her afterward. But the pitch almost reached home plate, close enough to count, Serdachny assured her.

She said it was one of the coolest things she has ever done, Osborne added.

That's the kind of cool stuff that happens when an ordinary college student, majoring in economics, film, and media studies, closes her books, puts on a hockey jersey, and turns into a budding superstar after hours.

Serdachny, Colgate's team captain, played five years for the college (after being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and holds the record as the college's all-time leading scorer.

And then in April, as a member of Team Canada in her second International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship – this year in Utica – Serdachny scored two goals and had two assists. It was the second goal that earned her international headlines and the first pitching appearance in Toronto.

During overtime, during the gold medal game against the United States, the puck hit Serdachny in the leg, bounced away and practically landed on the end of her stick during a power play, she recalled. So she took a shot and found herself in the net to complete the 6-5 victory against the reigning world champions who had beaten Canada 1-0 in extra time in a preliminary round match.

I think I was quite shocked when I finally scored there, Serdachny remembers. There are so many emotions involved, such as a feeling of excitement and pride, representing your country and knowing that I had my loved ones in the stands. It took me a while to really process what was going on.

It's everything you dream of growing up.

Good luck

The weekend before the Blue Jays game, Serdachny attended an Edmonton Oilers game with her family and suddenly saw herself and her family on the big screen as the announcer introduced her as the player who scored the golden goal.

But when Serdachny left Colgate to attend the Blue Jays game, she continued to apologize to her friends for missing Colgate's spring celebration weekend, said Osborne, who is also one of Serdachny's teammates.

As Serdachny Dachs continued to express her guilt to her college friends, her friends thought, Oh my God, that's the coolest thing any of us have ever done, Osborne said.

But that may be even more typical of Serdachny than scoring winning goals, she said.

Shell makes every effort to spend quality time with her friends, Osborne said. So it was a funny moment when she apologized because she had to throw the first pitch.

The success certainly won't go to Serdachny's head or disrupt her friendships, agreed Kaitlyn ODonahoe, of Myrtle Beach, a Colgate senior and Serdachny's roommate, friend and Colgate teammate.

That's one of the things about her. She has won numerous awards here and on the international stage, ODonahoe said, and she gets all this attention, but she remains one of the most humble people I have met. For the past five years, she has remained her same, authentic self.

Friends and hockey

When I talk to Serdachny, who turns 23 on May 12, it doesn't take long to realize that hockey, family and friends all have a special place in her heart and play a big role in her life. In many cases they are virtually the same.

Her best friends are her teammates (although she does have friends who don't play hockey, Serdachny said, just basketball or volleyball).

Serdachny is the first to organize an activity on a sunny day or get everyone together to make memories off the ice, friends said.

“She always looks out for everyone on our team, whether something is going on or just in general,” ODonahoe said. She's very observant, so she's always checking on people, texting them and making sure they're okay, that they're feeling good here at Colgate.

Family and hockey

And for the Serdachny family, hockey is a way of life. After playing hockey as a child, Serdachny's father Steve took up hockey right after Serdachny's school; it organizes hockey skills camps. And he was a skating and skills coach for the Edmonton Oilers for 12 years.

Her older sister, Brooke, played hockey through high school. Her brother, Noah, played for Colorado College last season and will transfer to American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, next year. Her little sister, Jordan, plays junior hockey.

Her mother, Debra, has never played, but Serdachny said she has pretty much become a hockey genius.

“I feel like I was constantly surrounded by hockey, whether it was the Oilers games or skating myself or watching my siblings play,” Serdachny said.

And by the time she was in eighth or ninth grade, her dreams began to focus on the opportunities she saw at the time for girls like her: playing in the NCAA and playing on Team Canada.

What she loves

Asked to name other things she loves or that are important to her, Serdachny mentioned fast travel, giving back and music.

Then she thought for a few minutes and added learning, but not the academic kind. She is curious and loves discovering new things and getting to know people on a deeper level, she said.

I think it helps you understand life as a whole, she said, and it makes you quite grateful.

Although Serdachny didn't talk about academics, her friends said she takes her classes seriously, works hard and gets good grades.

The love of music is about listening, not making it, Serdachny said. She loves concerts and enjoys background music, country or pop, especially compatriot Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift.

So far she has traveled with the whole family (the Caribbean, Hawaii), with friends and her sister to Europe and to Japan for hockey. Her favorite things so far have been the ocean in any form (but especially snorkeling in Hawaii with dolphins, turtles and a small shark) and the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Return

Some of Serdachny's favorite experiences at Colgate have been getting to play hockey, she said. Serdachny co-founded a Rising Raiders mentorship program that matches Colgate players with about 50 local girls who play ice hockey. Some girls from the program came to the world championships with a sign: Dachs is my best buddy.

The team also manages an inclusive learn-to-skate program for Pathfinder Village, a community in Edmeston for people with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. And Colgate has an annual fundraising game for autism and neurodiversity; this year was for Pathfinder Village.

That is definitely one of my favorite times of the year and one of my most memorable times at Colgate, Serdachny said. It's special to have these relationships with them and see the light they bring into our lives.

And it's hard to get upset about how the game is going when everyone from Pathfinder Village is behind the bench cheering, Serdachny said, although Colgate did beat Harvard University in this year's game.

Serdachny hopes to combine her love of traveling and helping someday, hopefully this summer, by traveling to help children abroad, she said.

Having fun

Serdachny answered questions easily during an interview. She was poised, articulate and thoughtful.

But her friends all say that lightheartedness is actually one of her most likable qualities and that she uses humor and music to help everyone relax during stressful moments in the locker room.

She always makes jokes, anytime, anywhere on the team, ODonahoe said. She's just really funny and turns every situation into a fun time. She's just really fun to be around and just has great energy.

Fun isn't usually complicated, usually just hanging out, running Chipotle and Target to New Hartford on the weekend, shopping online or playing tennis on a sunny day, friends said.

I like to try to keep things light and not take life too seriously, Serdachny agreed. And at the same time realize how lucky I am to be able to live the life I do and be surrounded by the people I am.

Her friends took a part of her joyful spirit to see Serdachny play at the world championships.

For Colgate's senior hockey night, the team's parents had printed huge photos of the players' heads, and Serdachny's fat head made it into all the championship games, including the gold medal, Osborne said.

We held her head and showed it everywhere, she said. And people said, Oh, my God, that's the girl who scored the golden goal.

Serdachny told her friends to put their fat heads down because they didn't want the extra attention, but they didn't listen, Osborne said.

We couldn't be happier, she said, than celebrating our best friend.

Hockey future

Now that she has achieved her dream of playing in the NCAA and Team Canada, Serdachny still has her sights set on a future with hockey.

The Professional Womens Hockey League is the first to actually pay players a living wage and launched last summer. Serdachny and several of her teammates (including Osborne and ODonahoe) will be eligible for the draft in June.

Colgate coach Greg Fargo expects Serdachny to be picked in the first round, he said.

So Serdachny was able to continue playing with some of her teammates or sometimes play against them depending on which teams lined them up.

“I guess I'd just be happy to see her every now and then,” Osborne said. But I would hate to have to play against her. She's not someone you want to play against.

Even if she makes it to the PWHL, Serdachny still has one hockey dream left. She said she would love to represent Canada at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy. Serdachny loves hockey and wants to play as long as possible, she said.

But her love for the sport is about so much more than just the game itself, she said.

“I love the many friendships and relationships you build along the way, the memories you have,” she said. I feel like the way the game has evolved, women's hockey, there's so much more to it, like inspiring more generations and being part of something bigger than yourself every day.