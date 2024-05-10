Ellie Masera named Tewaaraton Award finalist





WASHINGTON Stony Brook women's lacrosse senior midfielder Ellie sister has been named a Tewaaraton Award finalist, as announced Thursday by the Tewaaraton Foundation. Masera becomes only the second player in program history to be selected as a Tewaaraton finalist joining Famer Kylie Ohlmiller's Stony Brook Hall (2017 and 2018). Masera is joined by Chase Boyle (Loyola), Izzy Scane (Northwestern), Madison Taylor (Northwestern) and Jackie Wolak (Notre Dame) as 2024 finalists. The five finalists will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, DC, on 30 May. The latest honor comes one day after the senior was selected with the third pick in the 2024 Athletes Unlimited College Draft. She became the second player in program history to be drafted in the Athletes Unlimited College Draft, joining Ally Kennedy, who was selected second overall in 2021. Masera was named CAA Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season and was selected as the CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Performer following the Seawolves' 9-6 championship victory over Drexel. The Eastport, Long Island native was also named a USA Lacrosse First Team All-American. The All-CAA First Teamer has recorded 104 points (69 goals, 35 assists) and 136 draws in 17 games this season. Masera ranks ninth in the country in draw checks per game (8.0), ninth in goals (69), sixth in goals per game (4.1), first in points (104), second in points per game (6.1), first in shots per game (10.3), and first in shots on goal per game (7.4). She leads the CAA in goals, goals per game, points, points per game, shots and shots per game. Her 136 draw controls this season set the Seawolves' single-season record for most draw controls. The senior passed Kerri McCarthy, who previously held the record with 135 draw controls in 2018. She scored her 200 earlier this seasone career goal in a win over Rutgers on April 9, becoming just the sixth player in program history to reach 200 career goals. Masera was also named USA Lacrosse DI Player of the Week (February 27) and IWLCA DI National Offensive Player of the Week (February 27) and took home four CAA Player of the Week honors (February 26, March 4, April April 15, 22). In the CAA Tournament semifinals at Elon, Masera eclipsed 300 points for her career and 100 points this season. She is only the fifth player in program history to score more than 300 points in his career and the sixth player to score 100 points or more in a single season. Masera and the Seawolves return to action tomorrow at 2 p.m. when they take on MAAC champion Niagara in the first round of the NCAA tournament at SU Soccer Stadium on the campus of Syracuse University. If you'd like to take a look at the Seawolves women's lacrosse program, follow alongFacebook,TweetAndInstagram.

