Selling this summer? Why Hundred Plans Should Be Important To All Cricket Lovers | The Hundred

Why should anyone be concerned about the English and Wales Cricket Boards' plan to sell its stake in its eight hundred franchise teams to private investors? A deadline has been set on Friday for the provinces to agree on a direction of travel on the issue. The preferred direction of the governing bodies seems clear enough. The intention seems to be to sell the most important domestic source of income for English cricket as quickly as possible. Most likely, this will be up to the existing Indian Premier League franchise owners. IPL owners already have teams in the US, UAE and South Africa. So why not here?

So far, no one with any platform in the game seems overly concerned about this prospect. We have seen no rifts among administrators, no big media names pointing out the potential pitfalls, no European Super League-style protests on the streets.

So maybe it's just fine. County cricket is bankrupt. Private equity is rich. It sounds like a natural attack, like hammers and nails, predator and prey, greed and pride. This is money coming into play, to use the commonly evasive phrase. And who doesn't like money? So why does it feel like what's happening here is the first step in outsourcing the English cricket summer, in privatizing the month of August? Welcome to England sales by the pound, part 74: Domestic cricket. We should at least talk about it.

It's a complex process, but one that involves a fairly simple first step. Under current proposals, the ECB would sell its 49% stake in all eight Hundred teams. Initially it was advertised as only 30%. Two weeks before the Friday meeting, the ECB increased this to full deployment. It seems like potential buyers want the lot. Investing without control is a much less interesting deal. This is an important detail. Under this arrangement, the eight host countries retain a 51% stake in their own franchise. Anti-alarmists will rightly point to this as evidence that control is not being ceded. The provinces still have the majority share. It's all fine.

On the other hand, it is also difficult to imagine how this will continue to be the case. Private equity is rich. Cricket clubs in the province are poor. Venture capitalists don't really want to have a 49% stake in anything. They want to control the direction of their investments, without interference from Sir Bufton Ballsack, who may be a loyal member of the county council but knows very little about harvesting eyeballs. How many counties, outside of Surrey, are in a position to resist the lure of free money in return for conceding the casting vote?

But that does not matter. The ECB still owns the actual competition! At least, to the extent that competition exists outside of the teams that play in it. Like the British government, it still owns the track and the switches. They're just the trains that other people get to run. And look how well that turned out. Bring on the Avanti West Coast Invincibles.

The Hundred has divided English cricket, forcing every other format to be subjugated and abolished. Photo: Alex Davidson/ECB/Getty Images

The ECB is not a government body, but privatization is still a useful model here. The ECB is the custodian of our shared sporting heritage. It also receives public funding. As such, it should be open to public scrutiny. When veteran Labor MP John Spellar says the government should call in the ECB to review this process, he may not be speaking like a cricket man, but he knows what selling assets to private equity can lead to. The Football Governance Bill regulates the sale and ownership of football clubs. Cricket does not have equal supervision. Why not?

It is not surprising that there is already a breakdown in consensus between the provinces on all this. It is said that there may not be an agreement on Friday. The non-host countries, also known as the first turkeys on the Christmas meat hook, are starting to question the deal on offer. There are windfalls and annual allowances that need to be distributed. Money is being harvested. The heirs sit around the coffin and argue about the silver.

What about future investments, planning, facilities, conflicts of interest between the national game, pathways, inclusion and the pure profit motives of a private company? Isn't the ECB obliged by its basic constitution to protect against the takeover of the cricket calendar by franchises for global dominance? Instead of acting as a paid facilitator? Who knows the answer to any of these things at this point (answer: no one)?

One problem is the obvious barriers to having any kind of objective discussion. First, the Hundred itself is an endlessly divisive entity. The good points are clear enough. The Hundred is designed to expand the reach of games and attract newer, younger consumers. These are logical objectives. Given the ECB's own record of failures in growing the game, something had to be done. The Hundred offered the chance for a reset, so that women's teams could gain status, visibility and investment, and some old restrictive habits could be thrown away.

The problem is the collateral damage to all the other parts. The Hundred is inevitably parasitic. It requires every other format to be subjugated and decayed, although some of this is a deliberately managed decline to ensure its own success. People who have supported the game and kept it alive, just like the other formats. Test cricket is still the biggest cash cow. It is currently being asked to subsidize the thing that cuts off its legs, a Hundred that offers no players, no passage, no midsummer stage in return.

The other problem is the ECB itself, a governing body that has functioned for so many years as a mercurial get-rich scheme, that depends on the public wealth, the shared game, to produce its only assets, but still seems determined to deliver growth , eyeballs, fire sales and the most buzzword-laden version of sports capitalism. Is the sale of the Hundred Franchises in line with the spirit of the ECB's mandate? The Statute of the ECB states that the objectives of the ECB are to act as the governing body for cricket, to do so for the benefit of all stakeholders, to balance short-term impacts with long-term benefits long term, and to promote the commercialisation, marketing and promotion of cricket.

Well, one of these (clue: it's the last one) is definitely preferable. But there are still questions to ask. What do investors want and why are they interested in your product? The ECB's chosen buyer finder is the Raine Group, whose last job in English football was introducing Chelsea to Todd Boehly. These people are not always benevolent actors. It is also worth considering why English cricket is bankrupt when it has never been richer, when it can afford to pay a star player half a million pounds to play four matches a year. Where will the new money actually go, if not into debt and paying off more debt?

Hence the need for fundamental supervision. One Labor MP has already suggested that this process should take place in daylight. Here are some very obvious questions that the ECB could do well to answer before moving forward. The sale of Hundred Franchises is presented as a clear net positive for English cricket. Does the ECB accept that this also means a profound existential change for the domestic game? Where is the feasibility study on what exactly this could look like in ten years? What indication is there that One Hundred Host Counties will not immediately sell their majority vote to the new minority investor? What is the view on the possible effects?

Labor MP John Spellar has called on the government to scrutinize the ECB's plans to sell its stake in the Hundred Teams. Photo: Johnny Armstead/Alamy

If this asset is worth so much money, why is the ECB selling it? Outside investors may have more immediate cash available. Why can't the ECB convert this into money and still maintain control? What research has been done on the medium-term effects on non-host countries? What will be the role, says Kent CCC, in ten years? English cricket has a lot of money and a lot of debt. Where does this new money go? Where is the evidence of how the money will be spent?

Is the self-interest of players, agents, broadcasters and all interested parties with a platform excluded from weighing the merits or otherwise of this course of action? What due diligence will be carried out on potential new owners? Do you take your buyer's motives into account? Is this a material factor in the sale, or is it simply the highest price?

These are all questions that, one hopes, the ECB will already be asking itself. There is much more at stake than the always contentious present.