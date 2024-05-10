Tennis star couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas split after 1 year





It's the end of the road for tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Badosa, 26, recently confirmed that the pair have ended their relationship after dating for the past year, opening up about the breakup for the first time in an interview with Tennis.com. When we were great, the relationship was great. Other times we have our own careers, our own things, and sometimes it's better to part ways, she said. This reminds me a lot of the story of Mary [Sharapova] and Grigor [Dimitrov], where you meet the right person, but maybe at the wrong time. It's a bit like that, Badosa added. Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Badosa elaborated on the end of her relationship with Tsitsipas, 25, in a post to her Instagram Story on May 5. It's not easy when we started a relationship that was so public. It's like you have to finish it the same way. We have a great relationship between us. He's a great guy and I wish him the best. I know it's the same on his end,” the post said. I have so much support from everyone: my family, my team, my friends. I even feel support from his team and his family. They have all been very supportive. In the end, nothing bad happened. It's just life, the post continued. I know very well that we will continue to see each other on tour, and you never know what will happen in the future, Badosa wrote. The former couple's romance was first revealed on day three of Wimbledon last year. While Interview Tsitsipas, BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram called Badosa Tsitsipass's girlfriend, to which he offered no correction.

