How I defeated Quadri in Cho in Saudi Korea





South Koreans Daeseong Cho has revealed how he came from two sets down to oust Nigerian Quadri Aruna in the last 16 of the ongoing World Table Tennis Saudi Smash on Thursday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Cho ended Aruna's dreams at the tournament when he defeated the Nigerian 3-2. The 21-year-old Cho revealed that the tips he received from his compatriot Sang-su gave him an edge over Aruna, who had defeated Sang-su in the round of 32. From the first and second sets I felt overwhelmed by my own ambition, which caused me to make many mistakes, Cho told the media after his victory. But from 0-2 down, I managed to clear my head and concentrate solely on the match. Lee Sang-su played Aruna in the second round, so I got tips on what Aruna does at crucial moments and where his weaknesses lie. However, Aruna is already a well-known player. From my perspective, I think Aruna may not have known me well enough, which could have contributed to today's (Thursday) win, Cho said. Aruna's last 16 finish saw him rack up a total of 175 points at the tournament, which is expected to reflect positively on his ITTF ratings next week. The 33-year-old will look to redeem himself when he competes in the 2024 ITTF African Cup and Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda from May 12 to 18. He was listed alongside Offiong Edem, Olajide Omotayo and Fatimo Bello as representing Nigeria by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.

