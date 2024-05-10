No. 1/1 Softball advances to the semifinals of the tournament on Friday





Austin, Texas The University of Texas offense picked up where it left off on Sunday against Texas Tech as the Longhorns defeated the Red Raiders 13-4 in five innings during the quarterfinals of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship. Despite Texas Tech (29-21) taking an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning, Texas (46-6) needed just five batters in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead. After Ashton Maloney , Viviana Martinez And Reese Atwood all successfully reach base to load the bases with only one out, Katie Stewart in her first collegiate at-bat at OGE Field in Devon Park, formally known as the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, she sent the sixth pitch of her at-bat into the right-center field gap to score Maloney and Martinez and give the Longhorns a 2 deliver. 1 pipe. A leading UT never gave up during the 1 hour and 46 minute match. Minutes later Joley Mitchell scored Atwood with a one-out single in the bottom of the first inning, increasing Texas' lead from 3-1 to 8-1 after a five-run, three-hit bottom of the second that was highlighted by home runs off the bat of Stewart, Mitchell and Mia Scott . Even after the Red Raiders cut their deficit to four on a three-run third, the Longhorns answered right back with a two-out, three-run home run from Martinez. The winning margin was expanded from seven to nine in the bottom of the fourth inning Katie Cimus Stewart scored on a sacrifice fly and Mitchell scored from third base on a wild pitch. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE “Obviously when you play Texas Tech for the fourth time in a week you're always worried about those types of lineups and how things are going to go and you're immediately behind by a run, but we were able to bend but not break and came back out and scored. And we needed that, then we kept the momentum. You gotta give (Texas Tech) credit for everything because they were down, but they never stopped fighting, just like yesterday. But we were able to push runs across so I was really happy with the way the ladies played. FROM FRESHMAN INFIELDER KATIE STEWART “There was a period where I really didn't feel like myself, so it feels really good to be able to do what I'm doing now. As we always say, we only have to worry about ourselves and not really worry about what's happening outside, so it was very good to handle our cases the way we did.” GAME NOTES The Texas offense's 13 points scored against the Red Raiders on Thursday night set a program record for most points scored in a single game during the Big 12 Conference Championship, surpassing the previous mark (10) set on May 9, 2009, when the Longhorns scored 10 points in a 10-5 win over Nebraska.

With her four RBIs on the night, freshman Katie Stewart set a Texas single-game record for most RBI (4) in a Big 12 Conference Championship, surpassing teammate Katie Cimus and six additional Longhorn softball student-athletes who all drove in three runs each. Cimusz was the last Longhorn to drive in three runs when the junior accomplished the feat on May 12, 2022 against Texas Tech.

set a Texas single-game record for most RBI (4) in a Big 12 Conference Championship, surpassing teammate and six additional Longhorn softball student-athletes who all drove in three runs each. Thursday's five-inning victory marked the sixth consecutive run-rule victory for the Texas Longhorns and marked the longest streak since the start of the 2020 season with six.

As a result of Thursday's nine-point win, Texas' current winning streak was extended to 17 consecutive games, tying the fourth-longest streak in program history. The 1998 team won 17 straight from March 5, 1998 to March 22, 1998.

With the win, Texas advances to the semifinals of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship and will play the winner of fourth-seeded Baylor and fifth-seeded UCF on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 PM CT. FOLLOW US For the latest information about the team, follow @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletics news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

