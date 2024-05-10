Men's tennis completes Lentelei 2024





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. After reaching the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, Middle Tennessee men's tennis concluded the 2024 season. “This season was and is really special,” said Head Coach Jimmy Borendame . “Seven of the 10 were new guys and to come together like this was impressive. I want to give personal credit to Coach Andrea Caligiana , our Associate Head Coach. I think everyone inside and outside our team knows that he plays an important role and is the hardest working coach there is. He deserves a lot more credit than he gets. Without him we wouldn't have half the success we have. Thank you Coach Caligiana and great job to all the student-athletes and support staff!” The Blue Raiders recorded 21 wins on the season, becoming the third straight season with at least 20 wins. MTSU finished this spring with a 15-2 record at home. The squad defeated seven Power-5 teams (at least one from each conference) and recorded six ranked victories. The Blue Raiders won the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend against California 4-1 and advance to the second round for the third year in a row. The team completed their quest for a fifth Conference USA in consecutive seasons. Eight Blue Raiders were named to the CUSA All-Conference Teams. Leo Raquin won CUSA Player and Newcomer of the Year. Jakub Kroslak earned CUSA Freshman of the Year. Coach Borendame won his fifth CUSA Coach of the Year award. Kroslak and Shu Matsuoka was named Outstanding Doubles Team of the Championships. Marcel Kamrowski Kroslak, Raquin and Demis Taramollis earned first team singles honors as Ondrej Horak was moved up to the Second Team Singles. Javier Cueto Ramos and Kamrowski were listed as First Team Doubles, as were Horak and Raquin. Kroslak and Matsuoka were named to the second team doubles. MTSU won their fifth consecutive CUSA title and earned a berth to their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. MTSU was selected to the Starkville Regional for the second consecutive season, advancing to the Round of 32 after defeating No. 30 Georgia Tech in the first round 4-1. The Blue Raiders were one of 19 teams to reach the Round of 32 each of the past three years. With the team's season now complete, Horak and Raquin will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships May 20-25. The Blue Raiders are one of 28 teams in the country participating in all three championships. This will be the sixth time in program history that MTSU has sent a team/player to all three events, the last time being in 2009 under the leadership of HC David McNamara. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseans' tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter(MT_MensTennis) and Instagram(MT_MensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2024/5/9/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-completes-2024-spring-slate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos