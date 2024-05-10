Will Bayley and Bly Twomey win gold in Slovenia!

May 9, 2024 | Francesca Bullock

World number 1 Will Bayley and 14-year-old Bly Twomey today won gold in the men's Class 7 and women's Class 7 singles respectively at the ITTF Slovenia Para Open in Lasko.

Tom Matthews took silver in Men's Class 1 and there were bronze medals for Martin Perry (Men's Class 6) and Billy Shilton (Men's Class 8), in addition to Megan Shackleton's (Women's Class 4) bronze won yesterday.

Ladies class 7

Bly Twomey (pictured above, photo by Michael Loveder) lost in three close sets to Kubra Korkut when she played the world number 2 at last year's European Championships and in today's semi-final she not only showed the improvement that she has made since then, but also her character and fighting spirit by coming back from 2-0 to 2-2 and then saving two match points before taking the deciding set 14-12 and beating the world and European champion from Turkey 3 -2 defeated.

That advanced her to the final against world number 8 Smilla Sand from Sweden. The pair last met in the final of the Italian Open in March when Twomey won in five sets and today she was always in charge with a 3-0 victory (11-7 11-6 11-1) to make her third win a gold medal. The season.

“I can't remember much of what I was thinking at 2-0 down in the semi-final,” Twomey said, “but when I'm on the table I think if I keep going I have a chance to win. You don't give up until the last point is done.

I just had to get used to the long pimples she used and her style and in the last three sets I played better. I've had a few matches recently that went to deuce in the fifth set, and I just had to keep my nerves in check.

It was difficult to come back a few hours later and play the final because I had to change tactics so it was a challenge but I think beating Kubra gave me confidence and I'm happy to finish with 3 -0 won.

I feel like I'm improving so much just by playing against everyone and finding out where I am in the rankings. When I discovered table tennis I didn't think I would represent my country or qualify for the Paralympics at 14, so I'm really proud to represent my country and proud to have won three gold medals.

Men's class 7

Will Bayley

In his semi-final, Will Bayley bounced back from losing the first set to the ever-improving Jonas Hansson to beat the world number 10 from Sweden, gold medalist at the Costa Brava Spanish Open in March, 3-1. His opponent in the final was two-time European team bronze medalist Michal Deigsler, who had never won a set against Bayley in four previous meetings. After losing the first 11-6, the world number 12 from Poland fought back from 7-3 down in the second to lead 8-7 and Bayley had to work hard to take the set 12- 10 before taking the third 11-4. 3-0 win.

“I would have been very disappointed if I had lost that second set,” Bayley said. I felt like I was in a really nice rhythm and playing well, and I relaxed a little bit, which sometimes happens when you play almost too well. You take your foot off the accelerator and you can't do that at this level because suddenly you're in a dogfight when you think you're comfortable.

Honestly, he stuck with it when I lost focus, and he almost took that second set. So I was lucky to get away with that and that took the pressure off me and I played really well in the third set.

It's difficult because when players play against me now, they have a bit of an open shot at me. I feel like both players relaxed today when they played against me because they felt like they had nothing to lose, and I have done that in the past when I played someone like (Alvaro) Valera at his best.

It's a difficult position to be in, but I also enjoy the pressure and I enjoy being the player to beat. I feel like I've handled it well here, because it's hard with young players coming through and it doesn't get any easier, but it seems like I can just find a way to win, and that is good.

I'm so happy to win gold here again. It's one of my favorite events. Gorazd (BPTT Performance Director Gorazd Vecko) is Slovenian, and it is like a home tournament for us – we have been playing this tournament for so long and we train here, so I feel really comfortable here. It's been an up and down few days for the team, so it's nice to get gold medals for everyone at the end of the day.

Men's class 1

Tom Matthews and Joo Young Dae last met at the World Championships in 2022 when the Korean world number 1 won 13-11 in the fifth set, but today it was the Welshman who took revenge with an excellent performance in the semi final to beat the Paralympic champion and silver medalist of the world 3-0.

In the final he faced another Korean, world number 2 Kim Hyeon UK, who took the first set 11-8, but Matthews came back to take the next two sets 11-5, 11-6. The silver medalist and former Paralympic World Champion took the fourth 11-7 to make it 2-2 and just edged ahead in the deciding set to make it 11-7 for a 3-2 win.

I was very pleased with the semi-final performance, said Matthews, and especially with the 3-0 win, because he is a Paralympic champion and world number 1 and a very good player. I kept it simple: my coach (Neil Robinson) and I had a tactic that worked out well.

I kind of made my way to the final, beating the world number 3 and the world number 1 and then playing against the world number 2. He played a great game and we had a good fight. The best man eventually won, so all praise goes to him.

Matthews took bronze in Tokyo and hopes to book his place in Paris at the World Paralympic Qualifying Tournament in Thailand later this month.

This will give me a lot of confidence in the future because I know I can beat anyone, he said. I think it mainly has to do with my mentality. I worked a lot with the psychiatrist Andy (BPTT psychologist Andy Hill) during this tournament and from the first match, when I was a bit erratic, I managed to calm myself down and now I have a strategy for the future that will help me immensely will help, so thank you very much to him and my team.

Obviously I wanted the gold, but now my friends can no longer call me Tom Bronze because I got silver, so hopefully next time it will be gold. On to the doubles events now with Rob (Davies). We played together for the first time since the Europeans in 2015, so we brought the European champions out to play again, and anything can happen.

Men's class 6

Martin Perry (photo by Michael Lover)

Martin Perry made a great comeback in his quarter-final against world number 13 Matias Pino Lorca. From 2-0 down he leveled at 2-2 and then saved four match points at 10-6 down in the fifth before winning the score 13-11 and beating the Para PanAmerican bronze medalist from Chile 3-2.

In the semi-final against world and European champion Matteo Parenzan he lost a tight first set 13-11 and although he won the second 11-6 to level the 20-year-old world number 2 from Italy, lost to Perry earlier this season, came back to take the third 11-7 and secured a 3-1 victory, 11-8 in the fourth.

There were a few sets where I was slow to get going, but overall I'm very happy with how I played, said Perry, who was celebrating his 30th birthday.e birthday yesterday. I got Parenzan to play at a level that shows why he is the current world and European champion.

I felt a bit unlucky not to win the first set as I won the next one quite comfortably, so if that went my way and I was 2-0 up it could have been a different story. It's frustrating after being completely down and out in the previous round and digging deep to get over the line to reach the semi-finals, but getting a medal in Slovenia is good any year, especially in the Paralympic year. Hopefully I've shown that I can play and have a good summer ahead of me.

Men's class 8

Billy Shilton (photo by Michael Loveder)

Billy Shilton put in a great performance in the quarter-final, beating world number 6 Emil Andersson to lead their head-to-head lead 6-1. Shilton took the first set 11-7 and the former world and Paralympic medalist from Sweden leveled 13-11 before Shilton took a tight third set 12-10. Andersson saved one match point in the fourth and had a set point at 11-10, but a service error gave the set to Shilton 13-11 and the match 3-1.

Shilton had won his last two meetings with world number 7 Clement Berthier in five sets and today it was the Frenchman who came out on top in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win.

He played really well, Shilton said, so credit to him, but to be honest, tactically I was pretty poor. I think I tried to do the same things as against him in the European Championship, but it was a completely different match, so I'm a little disappointed with how I was there tactically, but I think my level throughout the tournament and in the competition has been very good. In a few days when I hopefully get over this loss, I'll be happy with how the tournament went.

This is the first time I've won a medal here, so that's a good thing, and I've beaten three players I've lost to before, so I'm happy with my performance overall and happy to get bronze .