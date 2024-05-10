Minutewomen advance to A-10 semifinals with victory over Saint Joseph's





BRONX, NY– Massachusetts (20-34, 14-12 A-10) continued his momentum, claiming an 8-6 victory over Saint Joseph's (22-30, 14-12) in game six of the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship on Thursday afternoon at Bahoshy Field. The Minutewomen showed resilience and avoided elimination and advanced to their first A-10 semifinal since 2018. Offensively, the Minutewomen used a balanced attack, scoring eight runs on 10 hits from five different players. Junior Lydia Castro helped lead the offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Senior Bella Pantoja went an impressive 4-for-4 at the plate while recording two total runs. Grace Cadden made her impact felt in the batter's box, recording a three-RBI triple and two walks. Junior Julianne Bolton made her 27th start of the season and third in a row in the A-10 tournament. Bolton was effective in 4.1 innings of work, striking out three batters without allowing a single walk. Sophomore Natalee Horton earning her seventh win, provided a spark from the bullpen, allowing just three hits and one earned run over the final 2.2 innings in the circle. With an early 2-0 lead, Lydia Castro put the Minutewomen on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the first.

Massachusetts piled on in the inning, making the score 3-0 after the first inning as Sarah Keagy pushed another run over.

Keagy again provided the score, making it 4-0 for Minutewomen in the second inning after a bases-loaded walk.

Saint Joseph's staged a comeback rally in the fifth inning, tying the game at 4-4 on RBIs from Kayla Tauber and Gianna Muhaw.

The Minutewomen responded in the bottom frame, as the Minutewomen used aggressive baserunning to go up 5-4 after a fielding error.

Grace Cadden added more assurance for the Minutewomen, hitting an RBI triple to score three runs and make it 8-4 heading into the seventh inning.

The Hawks pulled off a last-ditch effort when singles by Tauber and Riley Yorke cut Saint Joseph's deficit to 8-6.

Natalee Horton forced a groundout back to the mound, ending the inning and securing a Massachusetts berth in the A-10 semifinals. Remarkable figures: 3: Cadden recorded her third career triple in the afternoon match.

4: Pantoja recorded four hits in the afternoon, the most by Minutewomen in a single game this season.

5: With two hits in the afternoon, Chloe Whitter now has a total of five hits in three postseason games.

7: Horton earned her seventh win of the 2024 campaign.

32: Bolton made her 32nd appearance of the 2024 season.

53: Pantoja now has a total of 53 hits per season, and she has had more than 50 hits in every season of her career. Next: UMass advances to the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship semifinals, facing Saint Louis at 2:30 PM on Friday, May 10 at Bahoshy Field. Links and live updates can be found at umassathletics.com and @umasssoftball on X (Twitter).

