Wildcat Football announces 2024 schedule with five home games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. A full slate of 11 games and five home games at Tomlinson Stadium highlight Central Washington University's 2024 football schedule for next fall, as announced today by the Wildcats. Make sure you get your ticket to see all the action in the five home games for the 2024 season by purchasing your season tickets HERE. Reserved season tickets cost $154 and general admission season tickets are $67. The Wildcats open the season on Saturday, September 7 with a road game at the University of San Diego, where CWU will attempt to eliminate their first NCAA Division I opponent since 2009 when they defeated Idaho State. CWU will remain on the road over the next two weeks with a non-conference battle in Colorado Mesa on Saturday, September 14 and the start of Lone Star Conference play at West Texas A&M on Saturday, September 21. The first home game of the season will take place on Saturday, September 28, when the Wildcats host the Western New Mexico Mustangs for a first kick at 6:00 PM on Steve Hertling Field at Tomlinson Stadium. On Saturday, October 5, the 'Cats travel to Portales, New Mexico to clash with the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds. CWU then heads back to The 'Burg to welcome back the defending LSC champions, the Texas Permian Basin Falcons, on Saturday, October 12 with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The Crimson and Black players will then make their second straight trip to Kingsville, Texas to take on Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, October 19. The Midwestern State Mustangs come to Ellensburg for a homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 26 with kickoff at 6 p.m. After their homecoming battle, the 'Cats will head to Angelo State on Saturday, November 2. CWU concludes the season with back-to-back home games, first against LSC newcomer Sul Ross State on Saturday, November 9 with a 6:00 PM kickoff. The Battle for the Pacific Northwest wraps up the regular season when Western Oregon comes to Ellensburg on Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Wildcats will look to make back-to-back trips to the NCAA Division II Playoffs after starting the season 0-2 before reeling off seven straight wins to open LSC play in 2023 before falling to which would be the LSC Championship match. UTPB. The Wildcats were undeterred after hearing their name called during Selection Sunday by beating second-seeded Western Colorado 16-13 in overtime on the road. They didn't stop as they came back from a 17-point deficit to beat Bemidji State 21-17 in Bemidji, Minnesota. In the national quarterfinals, the Wildcats took the top-ranked and then undefeated Colorado School of Mines Orediggers to a 14-14 tie at halftime before Mines ultimately pulled away in the second half to the 38-14 win. Below is the 2024 Wildcats football schedule (all times PST): September 7 in San Diego

10 Sep 14 in Colorado Mesa, 12:00 PM

September 21 at West Texas A&M*, 5 p.m

September 28 vs. Western New Mexico*, 6 p.m October 5 in Eastern New Mexico*, 5 p.m

October 12 vs. UTPB*, 6:00 PM Oct. 19 at Texas A&M-Kingsville*, 5 p.m

October 26 vs. Midwestern State*, 6 p.m. (homecoming) Nov. 2 at Angelo State*, 4 p.m

November 9 vs. Sul Ross State*, 6 p.m

November 16 vs. Western Oregon*, 1 p.m November 23 NCAA Division II Playoffs (First Round)

November 30 NCAA Division II Playoffs (Second Round)

December 7 NCAA Division II Playoffs (Quarterfinals)

December 14 NCAA Division II Playoffs (Semifinals)

December 21 NCAA Division II Playoffs (Championship) McKinney, Texas Home games are indoors In bold *Denotes conference play

The schedule is subject to change

