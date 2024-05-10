No. 8/9 Track and Field in fourth place after Day 1 of Big 12 Outdoor Championship





WACO, Texas Eva Jess And Jeremiah Nubbe led the No. 8/9 Texas Track and Field program on the first day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championships. After three events scored, both the men (13 points) and women (8 points) are in fourth place. Sophomore Jeremiah Nubbe scored eight team points for the men's second-place finishers in the hammer throw. His throw of 69.19 m (227-00) in the second round was surpassed by Kade McCall of Kansas State in the fifth round. Nubbe's mark ranks as the eighth-best throw in UT history. Senior Lucas Partridge was 12e clearing 55.64m (182-06). Graduate transfer Cooper Tyler added two team points for the men with a seventh-place finish in the javelin. Tyler's throw of 61.24m (200-11) in the third round was a new personal best. Haftu Knight scored the first track points for Texas, finishing sixth in the 10,000 meters with his time of 29:45.81. Eva Jess finished second in the women's 10 km with a time of 34:35.92. Senior Kristine Blazevica looks to make it four straight Big 12 heptathlon titles this weekend, leading the league with 3,515 points after four events. Blazevica set four season records on the first day of competition and never relinquished the lead after recording the fastest time in the 100 meters hurdles in 13.76. She was the only multi to dive under 14 seconds. The All-American later cleared 1.70 m (5-7) in the high jump, threw for 12.82 m (42-0.75) in the shot put and finished fourth in the 200 meters with her time of 24 ,51. In the men's decathlon, freshmen Brock Lewis was in ninth place with 3,571 points after five events. Lewis finished the day with three personal bests: he ran the 100 meter sprint in 11.29 seconds, threw 11.66 meters (38-3.25) in the shot put and crossed the finish line of the 400 meter sprint in 50.54 seconds. He also added a jump of 6.82 m in the long jump and jumped 1.80 m in the high jump. Back on the court, senior Cole Lindhorst advanced to the 1500 meters final on Friday with his personal best time of 3:40.61. His time took him to No. 7 on the Texas All-Time Artist List. Junior Yusuf Bizimana finished just outside the final at 10e with a personal best of 3:42.20. Olivia Howel also advanced to the women's 1500m final after running the second fastest time of the night in 4:14.91. The time ranks as the second-fastest in school history behind her own school record set this season at Mt. SAC Relays has established. Nolton Shelvin was the only Longhorn to advance to the 200-meter final after posting a time of 20.67, the fourth-fastest time of the prelims. Sophomore John Rutledge done 11e with a time of 21.05, Marcellus Moore was 15e in 21.22 and Almond Small finished at 9:45 p.m. In the women's 200 meters, three Longhorns advanced to the finals led by sophomores Dejanea Oakleys fastest qualifying time of 11 p.m. Kenondra Davis ran the third fastest time in 23.07 and Kevonna Davis made her season opener, finishing in 23.32 for the sixth fastest time of the night. The Longhorns advanced to the finals of the 400 meter hurdles after the freshman three Garrett thought ran the fastest women's qualifying time in 56.64. For the men, sophomore Chris Brinkley finished fifth with his time of 51.17 Kody Blackwood came seventh in 51.38.

