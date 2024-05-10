Sports
Mel Tucker deserves some of the blame for the problems in Michigan State football's transfer portal
The Mel Tucker The news this past season shocked the entire college football world. It took center stage in the sports industry and was a major part of the conversation for weeks. But then the drama became old news and now what he did with the program is hardly discussed anymore.
But the lasting impact Tucker had on the Michigan State football program is still felt.
Michigan State is in the midst of one of its toughest offseasons. And there are many reasons why this offseason has been so difficult for MSU. But one reason that hasn't been discussed is the culture, or lack thereof, that Tucker created while he was head coach at Michigan State.
Tucker created a culture that cared more about Twitter and Instagram likes than actual success on the field. This was seen when Tucker took center stage every chance he got when a camera came out instead of letting his players or recruits have their moment.
I never got the impression that the team was solely focused on putting their heads down and working hard, no matter what was said about them. Should the players be held responsible for this? Absolute. But it all starts with the coaching staff, and the culture that lacked accountability and hard work all starts with Tucker.
Tucker also prioritized recruits who apparently cared more about themselves than the team. This is not true of all his recruits, but there are many examples. No one bigger than Jaden Mangham who is in the transfer portal and is reportedly visiting Michigan. Not only is he visiting MSU's biggest rival, but he and his family went online today and badmouthed the fans and former players who objected.
Finally, there's the incident itself that rocked the Michigan State football program midway through the season. In some sense, any program would be taking a huge step back from what Tucker did, and that is being widely felt today as countless players leave the program.
Jonathan Smith now has a huge task ahead of him to make up for what Tucker did. But I think we should make it abundantly clear that what happens in the portal is not Smith's fault. If this exodus from the program still happens in a few years, Smith deserves the blame. But most of this year's offseason woes fall on Tucker and the non-existent culture he created during his time at Michigan State.
