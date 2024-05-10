Women's tennis announces 2024 team awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD. After a historic season in which the Midshipmen claimed their first Patriot League championship and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Keith Puryear and assistant head coach Alessandra Pedergnana announced the Navy women's tennis team's year-end awards last week at the program's annual banquet.

For the third season in a row, junior Emily Tannenbaum was named the team's Most Valuable Player to highlight the accolades. Besides, freshmen Makaila Cheng took home Rookie-of-the-Year laurels while a fellow freshman Carly Mrs and junior Parvathi Shanker shared honors as the Mids' most improved players. Rounding out the accolades were junior Kate Lee claims Unsung Hero award, senior Samantha Johannes earning Warrior of the Year and senior captain Stella Ribaudo receiving the team's Leadership Award.

Tannenbaum collected All-Patriot League First Team selection for the third straight season after breaking four program records while posting a productive 18-3 doubles singles mark and a perfect combined record of 9-0 in league action. The junior broke the previous career singles overall singles records (33) and career No. 1 singles rankings (36), and also reset a pair of her own single-season program records, posting 18 wins over ranking No. 1 in singles and registering 55 combined wins over the course of the campaign. She also placed herself on the precipice of a new school record when her 13-match singles winning streak from Oct. 27 to March 7 ranked second in program history. Tannenbaum also went 22-10 in doubles overall, for a spring mark of 14-4 and 5-0 in doubles in competition.

Cheng cemented her spot in the singles lineup during Patriot League play, finishing her rookie campaign with a record of 16-6 in singles and 15-6 in doubles. Cheng went 12-3 in singles this spring, shot a perfect 3-0 in league play and then earned one of the Mids' singles points in the Patriot League championship match with a win over Boston's Sydney Sharma. The freshman also won her only doubles match in the competition, posting a 6-5 doubles match over the course of the spring.

Mew walked on to the team in the summer and earned her first collegiate singles victory in her first match, defeating Monmouth's Madison Mills in a three-set battle at the Moore Invitational. She also had a pair of wins in doubles, one of which she achieved in the Moore Invitational and then teamed with Manci Pal for a win against Coppin State on Feb. 17.

Shanker was a standout for the Mids late in the season, compiling a 14-11 singles record, including a 2-1 mark in the Patriot League, while posting a 19-13 doubles record. The highlight of the junior season came in the Patriot League semifinals, when Shanker defeated Paige Herremans in a three-hour, three-set battle that clinched Navy's 4-3 victory over Army. Lee also had a breakout junior campaign, going 15-10 in singles and 19-12 in doubles, highlighted by a 3-1 record in Patriot League singles matches. Going 7-2 in her last ten singles matches, Lee posted two of the biggest wins of the Navy season in that stretch by defeating Army's Emma Sy in the Star Match and then rallying for the victory against Emily Zhao of Boston in the finals of the competition. Additionally, Shanker and Lee teamed up in doubles to form one of Navy's most consistent combinations at 12-19. The duo teamed up to go 13-6 in the spring, including winning all three of their doubles matches in the league tournament.

Johns, a First Team All-Patriot League selection, posted a 17-6 mark in her doubles singles slate. Giving her 26 singles wins, which ranks fifth in program history, she also had an 11–4 record in her first ranking of No. 2 singles. The senior claimed 13 of her last 15 regular-season singles bouts, posted a 4-1 record in Patriot League play and was one of the winning points in Navy's third straight Star Match victory over rival army. In doubles, Johns posted a 21-13 overall record, including a 12-7 mark in the spring. In particular, Johns collaborated with Sia Chaudhary for a 15-10 overall record, including a 10-5 mark at the No. 1 spot in the spring season, while also going 3-0 over their last four games, making the pair the nation's first Patriot League Doubles team the year went down in program history.

Despite battling through injuries, Ribaudo was a strong presence during the Mids' run to their first Patriot League title. The senior posted a record of 14-15 in singles and 11-8 in doubles on the season and represented the team alongside Tannenbaum at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic and San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic for the second straight season. Additionally, Ribaudo helped mentor many of the underclassmen who developed into key members of the championship squad, including going 3-2 in doubles when playing with freshmen and leading by example with a 2-0 record at the top spot in the singles game.

Navy ended its season in the first round of the NCAA last Friday, falling to No. 4 North Carolina.