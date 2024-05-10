Sports
Women's tennis announces 2024 team awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD. After a historic season in which the Midshipmen claimed their first Patriot League championship and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Keith Puryear and assistant head coach Alessandra Pedergnana announced the Navy women's tennis team's year-end awards last week at the program's annual banquet.
For the third season in a row, junior Emily Tannenbaum was named the team's Most Valuable Player to highlight the accolades. Besides, freshmen Makaila Cheng took home Rookie-of-the-Year laurels while a fellow freshman Carly Mrs and junior Parvathi Shanker shared honors as the Mids' most improved players. Rounding out the accolades were junior Kate Lee claims Unsung Hero award, senior Samantha Johannes earning Warrior of the Year and senior captain Stella Ribaudo receiving the team's Leadership Award.
Tannenbaum collected All-Patriot League First Team selection for the third straight season after breaking four program records while posting a productive 18-3 doubles singles mark and a perfect combined record of 9-0 in league action. The junior broke the previous career singles overall singles records (33) and career No. 1 singles rankings (36), and also reset a pair of her own single-season program records, posting 18 wins over ranking No. 1 in singles and registering 55 combined wins over the course of the campaign. She also placed herself on the precipice of a new school record when her 13-match singles winning streak from Oct. 27 to March 7 ranked second in program history. Tannenbaum also went 22-10 in doubles overall, for a spring mark of 14-4 and 5-0 in doubles in competition.
Cheng cemented her spot in the singles lineup during Patriot League play, finishing her rookie campaign with a record of 16-6 in singles and 15-6 in doubles. Cheng went 12-3 in singles this spring, shot a perfect 3-0 in league play and then earned one of the Mids' singles points in the Patriot League championship match with a win over Boston's Sydney Sharma. The freshman also won her only doubles match in the competition, posting a 6-5 doubles match over the course of the spring.
Mew walked on to the team in the summer and earned her first collegiate singles victory in her first match, defeating Monmouth's Madison Mills in a three-set battle at the Moore Invitational. She also had a pair of wins in doubles, one of which she achieved in the Moore Invitational and then teamed with Manci Pal for a win against Coppin State on Feb. 17.
Shanker was a standout for the Mids late in the season, compiling a 14-11 singles record, including a 2-1 mark in the Patriot League, while posting a 19-13 doubles record. The highlight of the junior season came in the Patriot League semifinals, when Shanker defeated Paige Herremans in a three-hour, three-set battle that clinched Navy's 4-3 victory over Army. Lee also had a breakout junior campaign, going 15-10 in singles and 19-12 in doubles, highlighted by a 3-1 record in Patriot League singles matches. Going 7-2 in her last ten singles matches, Lee posted two of the biggest wins of the Navy season in that stretch by defeating Army's Emma Sy in the Star Match and then rallying for the victory against Emily Zhao of Boston in the finals of the competition. Additionally, Shanker and Lee teamed up in doubles to form one of Navy's most consistent combinations at 12-19. The duo teamed up to go 13-6 in the spring, including winning all three of their doubles matches in the league tournament.
Johns, a First Team All-Patriot League selection, posted a 17-6 mark in her doubles singles slate. Giving her 26 singles wins, which ranks fifth in program history, she also had an 11–4 record in her first ranking of No. 2 singles. The senior claimed 13 of her last 15 regular-season singles bouts, posted a 4-1 record in Patriot League play and was one of the winning points in Navy's third straight Star Match victory over rival army. In doubles, Johns posted a 21-13 overall record, including a 12-7 mark in the spring. In particular, Johns collaborated with Sia Chaudhary for a 15-10 overall record, including a 10-5 mark at the No. 1 spot in the spring season, while also going 3-0 over their last four games, making the pair the nation's first Patriot League Doubles team the year went down in program history.
Despite battling through injuries, Ribaudo was a strong presence during the Mids' run to their first Patriot League title. The senior posted a record of 14-15 in singles and 11-8 in doubles on the season and represented the team alongside Tannenbaum at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic and San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic for the second straight season. Additionally, Ribaudo helped mentor many of the underclassmen who developed into key members of the championship squad, including going 3-2 in doubles when playing with freshmen and leading by example with a 2-0 record at the top spot in the singles game.
Navy ended its season in the first round of the NCAA last Friday, falling to No. 4 North Carolina.
|
Sources
2/ https://navysports.com/news/2024/5/9/womens-tennis-announces-2024-team-awards.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Praises His Mother for Saving Her Checks Early in His Career, Mentions He Didn't Know About Her Income Until He Was 18
- Women's tennis announces 2024 team awards
- Air Force Academy Athletics
- George Conway: Second day of Stormy Daniels cross-examination a 'fiasco' for Trump defense
- What's making this year's seasonal allergy season even worse?
- PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 10
- While other countries increase defense spending in the face of a dangerous world, Canada and its allies stagnate
- Entrepreneurs protest blockade of imports of laptops and air conditioners
- Bollywood legend Dharmendra treats his fans with a nostalgic video
- The new guidelines aim to reduce bloodstream infections caused by catheter use
- 'Planet of the Apes' Actor Studied Elon Musk to Play Evil Bonobo
- Mel Tucker deserves some of the blame for the problems in Michigan State football's transfer portal