The Leafs have ousted Sheldon Keefe. Who will be the next to land The Greatest Job in Hockey?

Open this photo in the gallery: Sheldon Keefe watches play during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup first round playoff series against the Boston Bruins on April 20.Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

In a nice touch, the Toronto Maple Leafs did not fire head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday. According to the team's release, they have relieved him of his duties. What a great word.

For five years, Keefe tried to get his luxurious island full of misfit toys to understand the difference between regular-season effort and playoff effort. The players held him back the whole time.

Then, right at the end, when all hope was lost, they decided to listen. And it worked. It worked until all the big guys he hired took a group nap on the ice during overtime of a Game 7.

Afterwards, Keefe must have begged to feel the cold hand of professional death.

He acted like he wanted to stay because no other team wants to hire a quitter. But the fight in him was gone.

Today's decision was difficult, General Manager Brad Treliving said in the press release.

No, it wasn't. Keeping him like that would have been difficult. That would have been like putting a chair against the door and daring the city to come and get you. Firing him was the easy and merciful choice.

Keefe joins a long list of men who have landed the best job in hockey and come out the other side in bit parts. Mike Babcock, Mike Murphy, Peter Horachek, Ron Wilson, Doug Carpenter, Dan Maloney and so on and so forth. They are all brave, but no one survives the renowned wood chipper Toronto.

So who's next?

The general rule in hockey is a bully, followed by a buddy.

Remember when Keefe first arrived and seemed happy at his job? Do you want to get to know everyone and bring out the best in them? Yeah, that didn't last long.

By the end, Keefe's standard error was an empty mumble and none of his friends in the locker room bothered to say a meaningful word in his defense. So much for the special bond of the locker room.

So it will be a bully.

Another rule is that a safe choice comes with a risk. Having never coached in the NHL before, Keefe was the choice of the hipsters. That went as well as ever.

Every Leafs coach you could reasonably describe as great died before the internet, but once upon a time there was a tradition of renting tickets. Boys who enjoyed the back and forth, or could tell a story. Someone who could relieve his players of the burden of carrying the news cycle.

Keefe wasn't that guy, nor was Mike Babcock before him, or the last few guys before that. As the Leafs have become increasingly corporate, their coaches have reflected that.

In Toronto you have two choices: you can win or you can be funny. Since the winnings are not on the table, you really only have one choice.

If you had to draft the perfect next Leafs coach, he would be someone the fans know. Someone who has a bigger personality than his players. Someone with charisma. Maybe a vicious circle. Someone who can play old-fashioned mind games. Someone you like to have a beer with.

I think I have it, no one.

No one can do these things in Toronto anymore because no one has done them in 20 years. If they could, they would.

You look at the list of bookies picks and it's more of the same Craig Berube, Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant, Todd McLellan, et al.

All nice people, I'm sure. All unemployed for a reason. No original idea among them. Company of men. Absolutely perfect for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

Once you've been a head coach in the NHL, the only way to be removed from the rumor mill is to be the first to die. It's the same people bringing the same energy with the same results.

There are no more Scotty Bowmans. Tampa's Jon Cooper comes closest, and why would he leave the good life in Florida to work for a basket case like MLSE?

Choosing from the dozens of men available at any given time on the coaching carousel hasn't worked in fifty years. So yeah, why not give it another try? I'm sure the 26th time will be the charm.

If the Leafs really wanted change, which they definitely don't, they would throw away the box. Maybe the same old Canadians and Americans we all know from turgid panels on Sportsnet or ESPN aren't the answer. There's certainly a coach in Europe who can add something vaguely new to the mix. Anything would be better than this.

A visionary outfit might risk more than that. When England's Southampton Football Club returned to the Premier League, it accepted that it had been outclassed and outgunned. The usual way of doing things would not contribute to this.

Looking for new ideas, it hired a hockey coach, Ralph Krueger, as director. This began the most successful period in the club's modern history. For a brief moment, Southampton was the most progressive sports franchise in the world.

Would the Leafs try something like that? Of course not. That sounds too much like fun. The arenas full. The fans are not picky. Why bother?

It's better to go with the guys everyone already knows. World-weary types who think they've seen it all.

After twelve months in the paint shaker in Toronto, they have either gone crazy or stopped talking altogether.

It's not a hockey rink. It's a melting pot. You're not here to win. You are here to suffer. It takes a very special person to break that cycle. A type we don't see in the NHL.

And that's the real problem with choosing a Leafs coach from the usual suspects who want the job to disqualify you from getting it.