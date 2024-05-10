Manika Batra's dream run ends in the quarterfinals





Indian paddler Manika Batra's dream run at the 2024 Saudi Smash in Jeddah came to an abrupt halt on Thursday as she fell 1-4 to Japanese world number 5 Hina Hayata in the women's singles quarter-finals. The 28-year-old Batra was eliminated in just under 40 minutes after winning the first game 11-7, 6-11, 4-11, 11-13, 2-11. The loss to Hayata ended a memorable week for the Indian, who not only advanced to the quarter-finals of a Grand Smash for the first time in her career, but also recorded her first main-draw singles win at this level. #Table tennis #SaudiSmash Manika Batra's run comes to an end as world number 5 Hina Hayata of Japan beats her 4-1 in the quarter-finals of Saudi Smash. WTT https://t.co/xAI5gg4pQJ pic.twitter.com/Z7fyB3BoDt — The Field (@thefield_in) May 9, 2024 Batra had earlier started her campaign with an 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 victory over higher-seeded Andreea Dragoman of Romania, before recording a shock 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12 victory -10. about world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China. The Khel Ratna winner continued her fine play in the Round of 16 as she defeated world number 14 Nina Mittelham 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 in just 22 minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with Hayata brought. Everything is going well here, Batra said after reaching the quarter-finals. Everything in my room, in my practice session, in my match. Batra, who had lost her status as India's highest-ranked women's singles sailor to young Sreeja Akula last month, is now on the verge of regaining her place at the top. She is now expected to break into the top 25 of the world rankings, becoming only the second Indian after Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to achieve the feat in singles.

