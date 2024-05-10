Softball falls to Wisconsin in Big Ten tournament quarterfinals





Next game: at NCAA tournament 05-17-2024 | Be able to. 17 (Fri) bee NCAA Tournament IOWA CITY, Iowa Rutgers softball was hoping to add a Big Ten Tournament victory to its list of notable accomplishments this season, but the Scarlet Knights were defeated 7-3 by Wisconsin on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament at Bob Pearl Field. . The Scarlet Knights entered the tournament as the number three seed, RU's highest since joining the league for the 2015 season. The loss dropped Rutgers to 33-22 overall. The Badgers, meanwhile, advance to play second-seeded Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals. Jillian Anderson was 3-for-4 while Payton Lincavage went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

was 3-for-4 while went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Morgan Smith posted a double and scored a run.

posted a double and scored a run. Kayla Bock recorded a triple and scored a run.

recorded a triple and scored a run. Megan Herka And Kobie Hooray both collected RBIs.

And both collected RBIs. Mattie Boyd threw her 20th complete game and gave up three earned runs to fall to 19-10 inside the circle. She struck out five Badgers, giving her 162 strikeouts on the season, placing her fifth on the RU single-season leader list. Wisconsin took an early 1-0 lead in their first at bat. Fiona Giradot led off with a walk and was replaced at first by pinch-runner Emily Bojan. Bojan stole second base and scored on a single through the middle by Hilary Blomberg.

Rutgers appeared to tie the game in the bottom of the third, but a missed base prevented the tying run from scoring. Morgan Smith doubled to right-center with Kyleigh sand on board, but Sand missed third base, preventing the run from scoring.

doubled to right-center with on board, but Sand missed third base, preventing the run from scoring. However, the Scarlet Knights did get the tying run in the fourth. Kayla Bock led off with a triple, her first since her freshman season, to make it 1-1 after coming home on a Megan Herka ground out.

led off with a triple, her first since her freshman season, to make it 1-1 after coming home on a ground out. The Badgers took the lead back in the fifth. With two outs, Wisconsin took advantage of a pair of errors for a pair of runs and Ava Kuszak collected a two-run shot over the wall in left to give Wisconsin a 5-1 lead.

RU got a point back in the bottom half. Smith reached on an error and then moved to second Katie Wingert was hit by a pitch and scored on a Payton Lincavage single to left when the Scarlet Knights trailed 5-2.

Wisconsin added two more in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-2. Skylar Sirdashney led off with a single to center and Giradot walked. While pinch runners Marytherese Nevin and Molly Schlosser took over the base duties, both advanced on a sac-bunt by Kuszak and scored on a Blomberg single up the middle.

was hit by a pitch and scored on a single to left when the Scarlet Knights trailed 5-2. Wisconsin added two more in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-2. Skylar Sirdashney led off with a single to center and Giradot walked. While pinch runners Marytherese Nevin and Molly Schlosser took over the base duties, both advanced on a sac-bunt by Kuszak and scored on a Blomberg single up the middle. Rutgers had a chance to put runs on the board in the sixth, loading the bases with one out with one Jillian Anderson single, sand walk and L.A. Matthews reached base on an infielder error. However, the Badgers retired the side without allowing any Scarlet Knight runs.

single, sand walk and reached base on an infielder error. However, the Badgers retired the side without allowing any Scarlet Knight runs. Lincavage led off RU's final trip home with a single to left and put himself in scoring position by advancing a pair of bases on a wild pitch. She would score on one Kobie Hooray a sack fly to right field to leave RU trailing 7-3, but it would be the last run the Scarlet Knights would score. Follow Rutgers softballFacebook,TweetAndInstagram. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2024/5/10/softball-falls-to-wisconsin-in-big-ten-tournament-quarterfinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos