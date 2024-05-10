Sports
Fantasy Football: IDP sleepers targeted in rookie drafts | Fantasy football news, rankings and projections
Betting on Day 3 linebackers is risky, but there are a few intriguing options: Jordan Magee And Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stand out as potential contributors to Year 2 if all goes well.
Jaden Hicks is the most important Day 3 safety you should focus on: With ideal IDP usage and experience, his skills could translate to the NFL and allow him to deliver fantasy production sooner rather than later.
Taking dart throws in IDP fantasy football dynasty rookie drafts can be tricky as these are truly low-success plays, but identifying good players in opportune situations that may arise, even later, is critical to one or more of to be able to hit this. options.
Every year a few emerge who become fantasy stars or stash options with the potential to breakout the following season, which are exactly the type of players fantasy managers should consider late in the draft. Every player listed below was, at best, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and fell outside my top 24 incipient displaced persons.
Diving in the best data available from PFF will help identify which players going later in the rookie draft are worthwhile for dynasty rosters.
LB Jordan Magee, Washington commanders
Magee is the first sleeper with a chance to become IDP-relevant when considering his potential after his first NFL seasons. His current chance to jump arrives WashingtonThe team's defense will be minimal, with the team bringing both Frankie Luvu And Bobby Wagner this season, while previously he was a first-round pick Jamin Davis is also in the final year of his contract with the team. However, with Wagner also only having a one-year contract left, Magee could be a good fit for Dan Quinn's defense in 2025 and beyond.
Quinn's Cowboys ranked fifth in the league in blitz percentage from the box (72.2%) over the past three seasons, which is primarily a linebacker lineup. Magee excelled there in college, posting 37 pressures and 11 sacks on 80 pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons. Magee also improved his overall play each season Templehighlighted by an overall grade of 89.5, along with career highs in run defense (83.1) and coverage (79.8).
A fifth-round pick becoming relevant for draft picks even in Year 2 is an unlikely event, which makes Magee in particular a sleeper, but at least there is a path for him to emerge. Since 2006, only 10% of fifth-round or later linebackers who played fewer than 500 defensive snaps as rookies exceeded that number in Year 2. That number is slightly higher (14.3%) for fifth-round linebackers like Magee , with teams continuing to contribute to the position that poses the greatest barrier.
Should Magee avoid these hurdles, similar to Damon Clark, Quinn's final fifth-round linebacker, who played nearly 800 defensive snaps in his second season last year, should certainly be worth a flier late in the draft.
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Philadelphia Eagles
Trotter wouldn't have been considered a pre-draft sleeper by most, and is typically ranked as a top five linebacker prospect on most major boards. However, a fall to Day 3 and into the fifth round puts him in the same conversation as a true sleeper like the aforementioned Magee. Trotter was the 12th off-ball linebacker drafted in 2024, but lands in a great spot for a future role. He gets the chance to step in as a starter Devin White with only a one-year contract and the Eagles struggled to find stability at the position.
Trotter performed particularly well in PFF's stable stats for the position over the past two seasons, with a league-leading coverage rate of 91.8 and the second-best forced incompletions rate (12.5%) over that period. Philadelphia's depth chart is wide open beyond the two presumed starters in White and I'm Deanand that's where Trotter becomes more interesting for IDP.
EDGE Javon Solomon, Buffalo Bills
Solomon is a fairly small edge rusher Troy, but he boasts some impressive pass-rush stats and career production, making him an intriguing prospect in the later rounds of fantasy IDP drafts. Solomon possesses one of the best profiles for a Day 3 defensive lineman in this year's class, as highlighted in the chart below. He also set a school record for sacks at Troypassing both DeMarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora.
It's highly likely that Solomon will have a rotational role early in his career, given the Bills' past tendencies By Molenaar probably healthy to participate again Greg Rousseau And AJ Epence. Solomon still has the opportunity to be productive among this group due to his ability to contribute on early downs and as a pass rusher. For deeper, high-volume leagues, Solomon is one of the few Day 3 defensive linemen worth a flier when you factor in his stronger pass-rush stats.
Javon Salomon | Career stats and rankings among fringe prospects since 2016
|Metric
|Value
|Rank
|Pass-Rush degree
|91.6
|89th percentile
|Win rate
|16.5%
|64th percentile
|Printing speed
|15.4%
|74th percentile
|Fast printing speed
|11.1%
|79th percentile
|Run Defense Grade
|79.1
|71st percentile
S. Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs
Hicks is one of the more intriguing IDP safeties from this year's rookie class thanks to his experience and production around the line of scrimmage. Hicks spent 47.5% of his defensive snaps in college in the box, the highest percentage in this class. As a result, he delivered above-average tackling efficiency (10.8%) and first-contact rates (8.7%), leaving IDP managers hoping he can remain a force in the NFL.
Hicks wasn't drafted until the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but ended up at the Kansas City Chiefs, who could potentially use him in dime personnel, which the team used in the top five in 2023 (22.1%). Within that deployment is a role for Hicks as a box-heavy safety who can serve as a second linebacker, and even occasionally blitz, which he did 22 times in 2023 for eight pressures and three sacks.
Of Justin Reid in the final year of his contract, Hicks will have the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities in a sub-package role in year 1 to earn a starting role in year 2 with continued IDP-friendly alignments.
DI Michael Hall Jr., Cleveland Browns
For defensive tackles required IDP leagues, Hall could be a very interesting player to take on, especially considering he has second-round draft capital to his name, but was the eighth-ranked defensive lineman taken in this year's draft was hired. Hall joins a strong homeland defense group in Cleveland, including Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst And Quinton Jefferson, and the rookie could potentially provide that unit's best pass rush. If not this year, then certainly in the near future.
Hall was one of the better defensive linemen in this class when push came to shove stable pass rush stats over the past two seasons (see chart below), and could be one of the Browns top contributors from that group in terms of passing if he continues to show promise there. With encouraging stats and draft capital to rely on, Hall has one of the best chances to succeed among interior defensive linemen in this year's class.
Michael Hall's stable pass-rush stats and member of the 2024 DI class as of 2022:
|Metric
|Value
|Rank
|Pass-Rush degree
|86.8
|4th
|Pass-Rush degree on True Pass sets
|83.5
|3rd
|Pass-Rush degree without play action
|85.3
|2nd
|Pass-Rush Win Rate
|15.0%
|3rd
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
