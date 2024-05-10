Fantasy Football: IDP sleepers targeted in rookie drafts | Fantasy football news, rankings and projections

Betting on Day 3 linebackers is risky, but there are a few intriguing options: Jordan Magee And Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stand out as potential contributors to Year 2 if all goes well.

Jaden Hicks is the most important Day 3 safety you should focus on: With ideal IDP usage and experience, his skills could translate to the NFL and allow him to deliver fantasy production sooner rather than later.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Taking dart throws in IDP fantasy football dynasty rookie drafts can be tricky as these are truly low-success plays, but identifying good players in opportune situations that may arise, even later, is critical to one or more of to be able to hit this. options.

Every year a few emerge who become fantasy stars or stash options with the potential to breakout the following season, which are exactly the type of players fantasy managers should consider late in the draft. Every player listed below was, at best, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and fell outside my top 24 incipient displaced persons.

Diving in the best data available from PFF will help identify which players going later in the rookie draft are worthwhile for dynasty rosters.

LB Jordan Magee, Washington commanders

Magee is the first sleeper with a chance to become IDP-relevant when considering his potential after his first NFL seasons. His current chance to jump arrives WashingtonThe team's defense will be minimal, with the team bringing both Frankie Luvu And Bobby Wagner this season, while previously he was a first-round pick Jamin Davis is also in the final year of his contract with the team. However, with Wagner also only having a one-year contract left, Magee could be a good fit for Dan Quinn's defense in 2025 and beyond.

Quinn's Cowboys ranked fifth in the league in blitz percentage from the box (72.2%) over the past three seasons, which is primarily a linebacker lineup. Magee excelled there in college, posting 37 pressures and 11 sacks on 80 pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons. Magee also improved his overall play each season Templehighlighted by an overall grade of 89.5, along with career highs in run defense (83.1) and coverage (79.8).

A fifth-round pick becoming relevant for draft picks even in Year 2 is an unlikely event, which makes Magee in particular a sleeper, but at least there is a path for him to emerge. Since 2006, only 10% of fifth-round or later linebackers who played fewer than 500 defensive snaps as rookies exceeded that number in Year 2. That number is slightly higher (14.3%) for fifth-round linebackers like Magee , with teams continuing to contribute to the position that poses the greatest barrier.

Should Magee avoid these hurdles, similar to Damon Clark, Quinn's final fifth-round linebacker, who played nearly 800 defensive snaps in his second season last year, should certainly be worth a flier late in the draft.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Philadelphia Eagles

Trotter wouldn't have been considered a pre-draft sleeper by most, and is typically ranked as a top five linebacker prospect on most major boards. However, a fall to Day 3 and into the fifth round puts him in the same conversation as a true sleeper like the aforementioned Magee. Trotter was the 12th off-ball linebacker drafted in 2024, but lands in a great spot for a future role. He gets the chance to step in as a starter Devin White with only a one-year contract and the Eagles struggled to find stability at the position.

Trotter performed particularly well in PFF's stable stats for the position over the past two seasons, with a league-leading coverage rate of 91.8 and the second-best forced incompletions rate (12.5%) over that period. Philadelphia's depth chart is wide open beyond the two presumed starters in White and I'm Deanand that's where Trotter becomes more interesting for IDP.

EDGE Javon Solomon, Buffalo Bills

Solomon is a fairly small edge rusher Troy, but he boasts some impressive pass-rush stats and career production, making him an intriguing prospect in the later rounds of fantasy IDP drafts. Solomon possesses one of the best profiles for a Day 3 defensive lineman in this year's class, as highlighted in the chart below. He also set a school record for sacks at Troypassing both DeMarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora.

It's highly likely that Solomon will have a rotational role early in his career, given the Bills' past tendencies By Molenaar probably healthy to participate again Greg Rousseau And AJ Epence. Solomon still has the opportunity to be productive among this group due to his ability to contribute on early downs and as a pass rusher. For deeper, high-volume leagues, Solomon is one of the few Day 3 defensive linemen worth a flier when you factor in his stronger pass-rush stats.

Javon Salomon | Career stats and rankings among fringe prospects since 2016

Metric Value Rank Pass-Rush degree 91.6 89th percentile Win rate 16.5% 64th percentile Printing speed 15.4% 74th percentile Fast printing speed 11.1% 79th percentile Run Defense Grade 79.1 71st percentile

S. Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs

Hicks is one of the more intriguing IDP safeties from this year's rookie class thanks to his experience and production around the line of scrimmage. Hicks spent 47.5% of his defensive snaps in college in the box, the highest percentage in this class. As a result, he delivered above-average tackling efficiency (10.8%) and first-contact rates (8.7%), leaving IDP managers hoping he can remain a force in the NFL.

Hicks wasn't drafted until the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but ended up at the Kansas City Chiefs, who could potentially use him in dime personnel, which the team used in the top five in 2023 (22.1%). Within that deployment is a role for Hicks as a box-heavy safety who can serve as a second linebacker, and even occasionally blitz, which he did 22 times in 2023 for eight pressures and three sacks.

Of Justin Reid in the final year of his contract, Hicks will have the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities in a sub-package role in year 1 to earn a starting role in year 2 with continued IDP-friendly alignments.

DI Michael Hall Jr., Cleveland Browns

For defensive tackles required IDP leagues, Hall could be a very interesting player to take on, especially considering he has second-round draft capital to his name, but was the eighth-ranked defensive lineman taken in this year's draft was hired. Hall joins a strong homeland defense group in Cleveland, including Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst And Quinton Jefferson, and the rookie could potentially provide that unit's best pass rush. If not this year, then certainly in the near future.

Hall was one of the better defensive linemen in this class when push came to shove stable pass rush stats over the past two seasons (see chart below), and could be one of the Browns top contributors from that group in terms of passing if he continues to show promise there. With encouraging stats and draft capital to rely on, Hall has one of the best chances to succeed among interior defensive linemen in this year's class.

Michael Hall's stable pass-rush stats and member of the 2024 DI class as of 2022: