Rafael Nadal shows he is not quite ready for retirement in a comeback win at the Italian Open

ROME (AP) For a brief period on Thursday, Rafael Nadal looked like a tired 37 year old player close to retirement.

Nadal struggled to produce pace at either end with his basic shots, made an unusually high number of unforced errors and was unable to stay in the rallies. Nadal dropped the first set of his first round match to the Italian opened against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs.

Then the fist-pumping, virtually unbeatable, 22-time Grand Slam champion version of Nadal emerged and the Spaniard rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in front of an adoring crowd in what is likely to happen. his last tournament at the Foro Italico.

Nadal played only his 10th match this year after missing almost all of 2023 due to a hip injury that required surgery. He hopes to be competitive one last time at the French Open, where he is a fourteen-time champion.

That wasn't my best match. Without a doubt, I practiced better than how I played today. But I found a way to win, Nadal said. My game is more unpredictable than before. I haven't played much tennis in the past two years. So I'm up and down, on and off, but I think I can do a lot better than what I did today.

Rome, where he is a ten-time champion, is Nadal's last major warm-up tournament before Roland Garros starts on May 26.

Nadal noted that after overcoming his hip and abdominal problems, the time has come to prove myself if I am able to push my body to the limits I need to feel ready for what is to come.

I'm not just talking about Roland Garros. I'm talking about the next match. I have to get rid of this fear, Nadal said. Matches like today help. At times I went faster. Some moments not. I have to get used to taking that risk. I feel more willing to try than before.

During his 70th victory in the Italian capital, the Campo Centrale crowd serenaded Nadal with chants of: Ole, Ole, Ole, Na-dal, Na-dal.

I have always been emotional to play here, these kinds of events are the most important events in my tennis career, Nadal said. The crowd was always great for me and supported me since the beginning of my tennis career. So I'm super excited to be able to play here again.

Nadal came out of one outright loss to Jiri Lehecka, who is ranked 31st in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. But he has never lost consecutive matches on clay in his entire career and now that impressive statistic remains intact in what has been declared to be his final season on tour.

Nadal got off to a strong start, unleashing a 95 mph (153 km/h) forehand winner on his way to an early break and a 3-1 lead in the first set. But he gave the break right back in the next game when he missed three weak groundstrokes into the net.

Then at 4-4, Nadal double-faulted twice and was broken again, giving 108th-ranked Bergs a 5-4 lead and a chance to serve out the set.

In the first set, Nadal made 16 unforced errors to Berg's 10.

During the first game of the second set, the match was briefly interrupted when a spectator in the stands required medical treatment. This allowed Nadal to talk to Carlos Moya, his coach.

After the 10-minute stoppage in play, Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set as he increased the power of his shots and became more aggressive.

During the third set, Nadal managed to win a point after falling on the red clay, quickly rising to resume the rally and then producing a delicate drop shot winner. He then blasted a forehand crosscourt winner to take a 3-1 lead and unleashed a double-clutch fist pump.

There were more fist pumps as Nadal rallied from 0-40 on his serve to hold a 4-2 lead in the third.

Nadal's mother and sister, seated behind the court, shouted encouragement and his 1-year-old son also sat courtside on Nadal's father's lap.

The Nadal family can now look forward to a second-round clash with seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. The top-ranked Novak Djokovic is at the other end of the list, while he is in second place Jannik Sinner and in third place Carlos Alcaraz both withdrew due to injuries.

In other matches, Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2; Thiago Seboth Wild defeated French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-2; and Dominik Koepfer eliminated Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3.

In the women's play, top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated American qualifier Bernarda Pera 6-0, 6-2, and third-ranked Coco Gauff advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech.

Two former top women recorded victories over ranked players. Naomi Osaka defeated 19th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2 in a match that was suspended for about an hour due to rain, and Angelique Kerber ousted 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0.

