Swayman showed no fear and played some of the best hockey for the Bruins during the playoffs

As defenseman Mason Lohrei put it, “It seems like you can never upset that guy.”

Swayman suffered his first setback of the playoffs in Game 2 against the Panthers, when he allowed four goals on 23 shots, mainly due to defensive errors, and was pulled for Linus Ullmark at 1:28 of the third period. He said after the match: “One match at a time is all I worry about. My body feels great. I'm very lucky to be in this position and I can't wait for Friday.”

If the goalkeeper gets the nod on Friday, it would mark his eighth start in a row. The Bruins and Panthers head to Boston for Game 3 at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) with the best-of-7 series tied at 1-1.

“That guy always called,” Lohrei said. “We never worry about that. He's incredible and the backbone of this team. We're happy to have him.”

Swayman is playing some of his best hockey in an already excellent season. He split time with Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, voted the best goaltender in the NHL, with the pair playing every other game for nearly the entire 2023-2024 season. Swayman finished 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage. They were numbers almost exactly matched by Ullmark, who went 22-10-7 with a save percentage of 2.57 GAA and .915.

The Bruins started the playoffs by alternating the pair during the first three games against the Maple Leafs, with Swayman getting Games 1 and 3 and Ullmark starting Game 2.

Swayman has started every game since.

Because, as Bruins coach Jim Montgomery put it, “When a guy plays that well, it's like you can't outsmart yourself.”

“He just looks really poised and looks like he's making good reads,” said Alfie Michaud, Swayman's goaltending coach at the University of Maine. “He is very calm in the net. There is not a lot of extra movement, so there are not many gaps. [There are] usually the holes because you have extra movement and it is very quiet and compact. And then he is very good in difficult situations, because he is such a good skater.”

Michaud happened to be in Florida this week, so he went to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 1 and took note of exactly what his former student did right.

“He competes,” Michaud said. “He fights hard to see the puck. I sat behind him for a few periods and he worked really hard to find sight lines and then he made that save. For the most part, he controlled the puck and didn't create second chances.” “

The 25-year-old goaltender is in his third full season in the NHL and made six starts in the playoffs prior to this year, going 3-4 with a .901 save percentage and allowing 18 goals on 181 shots. It was good, but nothing like this.

And what was especially striking is that calmness, that ability to follow everything closely, the laughter coming from a pile of bodies in the crease, the singing on the ice, the coolness in the locker room after the game, the unflappability in general. time.

It's something that hasn't always been there.

“I think he was so focused when he was younger, so focused, trying to make a name for himself,” Michaud said. “I think he's starting to realize now that it's more about the journey than the end result and if you take care of that, other things will just happen naturally.

“But if you worry about three steps forward, things here and now will never turn out the way you want.”

That attitude has impressed his teammates, their confidence in him and confidence in themselves. It has made them feel secure in their play, their decision-making and even their mistakes.

“His positivity on the ice is outstanding,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “His attitude is absolutely incredible. It's always about the next game. When he makes a mistake, he's the first to come and tell you: 'I have to be better, I'll be better, we'll figure it out'. That back. ' And then if we make a mistake, it's the same thing: he does the same thing, so he can take that responsibility off the guys' shoulders, which is a gift.”

Swayman can handle it. He handled it.

“That's what a goalkeeper is for,” Michaud said. “We are there to correct mistakes. People don't understand that [is] these guys are equipped with that. He's been doing it since he was 6 years old. It's not like this is something new. Is it on a larger scale? Yes, there's no doubt about that, but the score he gets as a 6-, 7-year-old is the same as the score he gets as a 25-year-old. You feel worthless when the puck goes in the net because you feel like you let your team down. That's just how it is.”

Because any goalie, whether it's Swayman or Patrick Roy, will let goals in, even if Swayman hasn't let in many, meaning he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his starts.

It's what happens next.

“It's just inevitable,” Michaud said. “It's just how do you deal with it? And he seems to have found a way that if he gives one up, he can walk it back in and prepare for the next shot.”

Swayman is currently far from Alaska. He's a long way from Denali and those campsites and bears that pass by on the trails or snort and thump past his tent at night. The hockey world's attention is focused on him as he plays under the lights and scrutiny, robbing one scorer after another and stealing goal after goal.

But it was in Alaska where he learned to live in the moment, to appreciate the outdoors and animals, nature and the natural. There he learned to be calm and level-headed, and not to yield when confronted with danger.

“The way we look at it is it's one rescue at a time and that's all we have,” Ken Swayman said. “You can't think about anything other than one save at a time. That's how Jeremy approaches it, and he taught me to approach it, I can't think about next week, I can't think about next month.”

“All he has is the next shot. That's the only reality we have.'