Aztecs compete on day one of the Mountain West Championships





CLOVIS, California. San Diego State closed out the first day of the Mountain West Outdoor Championships on Thursday with 16 Aztecs competing in seven events. Vanessa Cabello meanwhile, scored the first points of the game for the Aztecs Jenna Fee Feyerabend leads the heptathlon at the halfway mark and seven qualified for the finals of the event. Feyerabend achieved 3,388 points on the first day of the heptathlon. Her day started with a 14.29 in the 100m hurdles, finishing third for a total of 938 points. High jump resulted in a three-way tie for first place at 1.69m (5-6.5), including the juniors, where she achieved a further 842 points. She followed with a 14.02m (46-0) shot put for a new personal best, first place and 795 points. Day one of the heptathlon ended with a 25.82 in the 200 meter dash, finishing 4th and earning 813 points. Her 3,388 points at the midway point in the heptathlon are 203 points ahead of second place as she looks to complete the defense of her Mountain West title in the event Friday morning. After a break between the morning and afternoon events, 800m championship action resumed on the track. Alex Lomeli led a trio of Aztecs in the event, winning heat number three to qualify for Saturday's final. Her time of 2:06.89 was the seniors' best of the season and ranked third in the field. He just missed the final of the 800 meters Tatum Zinkin who ran a personal best of 2:09.98 and was 0.15 seconds clear of the final qualifying spot. The sprinters put on a show and sent four to Saturday's final. Hannah Waller In her first 200m race of the season, she led the group with a time of 23.24, which is the sixth fastest in program history and good for a win in heat number two. Jada Moore won the first heat of the event with a season-best time of 23.44 ahead of teammates Aji Mbye (23.55) and Shaquena Foot (23.73). On Saturday afternoon, all four will compete for gold in the final of the 200 meters. Not long after, the Aztecs went two-for-two in the preliminaries in the 400-meter hurdle. Rhea Hoyte won heat number two with a time of 59.53, her best this season, to qualify for the final on Saturday. In the next heat, Lidia Major was second heading into the last hundred meters, but came back to win the third heat in a photo finish to also qualify for the final. In the final event of the day, Cabello scored SDSU's first points of the meet in what was the first collegiate 10,000-meter run of her career. She crossed the line in 35:29.14 and finished seventh, adding two points to the team standings. The time also ranks sixth in program history. Along with Cabello's top ten in the 10,000 meters, Maddie Heller ran a personal best of 36:32.55 to remain at No. 10 on San Diego State's all-time list. She finished 11th in the race. Day two of the Mountain West Championships begins tomorrow morning at 10:20 a.m. with the heptathlon finals. The remaining events start at 5:30 PM and last until sunset. Mountain West Championships Day One Results (SDSU and Winners Only)

Team rankings through three scored events (SDSU and top three) 1. Fresno State 35 points

2. Colorado is 26 points

3. Nevada 20 points

9. San Diego State 2 points 200m preliminaries 1. Kennedy Porter (UNLV) 23.22

2. Hannah Waller 23.24 (6th all time, won heat two, qualified for final)

3. Jada Moore 23.44 (won heat one, qualified for final, best season)

6. Aji Mbye 23.55 (qualified for final, matched PR)

7. Shaquena Foot 23.73 (qualified for final)

14. Olivia Hicks 24.46 (PR) 800m preliminaries 1. Quinn McConnell (Colorado State) 2:06.42

3. Alex Lomeli 2:06.89 (won heat three, qualified for final, season's best)

10. Tatum Zinkin 2:09.98 (PR)

13. Lauren Harper 2:11.42 (season best) 10,000 meter run 1. Sarah Carter (Colorado State) 34:00.70

7. Vanessa Cabello 35:29.14 (6th all time, two points scored)

11. Maddie Heller 36:32.55 (10th all time)

14. Amber Elias 39:33.58 (season best) Preliminary rounds 400m hurdles 1. Maddie Edwards (Utah State) 58.40

3. Rhea Hoyte 59.53 (won heat two, qualified for final, best season)

4. Lidia Major 59.89 (won heat three, qualified for final) Hammer throwing 1. Mya Lesnar (Colorado State) 203'5

17. Keira Bennett 143'6 Javelin throwing 1. Emily Poole (Nevada) 166' 7

9. Thaila Wilson 136' 8 (season's best) Heptathlon classification

1. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 3,388 points Heptathlon: 100 meters hurdles 1. Madison Hutton (Fresno State) 14.06 | 970 points

3. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 14.29 | 938 points Heptathlon: High Jump 1. Tatum Bailey (Colorado State) 5' 6.5 | 842 points

1. Kaitlynn Perez (Fresno State) 5' 6.5 | 842 points

1. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 5' 6.5 | 842 points Heptathlon: shot put

1. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 46' 0 | 795 points (PR) Heptathlon: 200 meter sprint 1. Johanna Haas (Nevada) 25.46 | 845 points

4. Jenna Fee Feyerabend 25.82 | 813 points

