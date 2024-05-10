Governor Kristi Noem's dog murder was bad, but to really understand her, look at the goat Oklahoma Voice

Ever since Governor Kristi Noem revealed her barnyard killing spree, everyone has been focused on Cricket.

That is understandable. Cricket was a 14 month old dog. It's easy to imagine her head sticking out the window of a pickup truck, hair and tongue blowing in the wind. Like many dogs, Cricket likely had a personality and other human-like qualities that we so often attribute to canine companions.

Noem shot Cricket on an unknown date years ago because he was bad at hunting pheasants and good at hunting chickens. The moral, Noem wrote, is that leaders address problems immediately. That makes her a doer, she claimed, and not an avoider.

That's pure nonsense, as millions of people have pointed out in an avalanche of criticism since The Guardian obtained an early copy and some of the contents revealed van Noem's ironically named memoirs, No return. The relevant pages have since been shared with South Dakota Searchlight, which requested a copy in advance but was ignored; the book's official publication date was Tuesday.

Again, the focus on cricket makes sense, because we can all see that Noem could have taken the dog to a shelter and given him another chance at life.

But if you'll listen to me, let me tell you why Cricket's fate is the wrong place to focus your attention.

If you really want to understand Kristi Noem, you have to consider the goat.

I saw our buck

After Noem made the death march to her farm's gravel pit, where she shot Cricket, she was apparently still in an uncontrollable rage.

As I walked back to the yard, I saw our buck, Noem wrote.

The nameless goats were only sinning in Noem's view at that moment.

In the book, Noem tried to justify her sudden decision to kill the goat by writing that he liked to chase her children and knock and punch them, leaving them terrified. The animal also smelled a nasty odor.

But apparently none of that was so big that anything could be done about it. Not until Noem got angry enough to kill a dog and decided she had to kill again.

Noem says she dragged the goat to the gravel pit, tied it to a post and shot it. But the goat jumped when she shot.

My shot was off and I needed another grenade to finish the job, she wrote.

She studiously avoided saying that she had wounded the goat with the first shot, but that is the implication.

Not wanting him to suffer, she added that she apparently felt her first feeling. After saying that killing the dog was not pleasant, I hurried back across the pasture to the pickup, grabbed another grenade, hurried back to the gravel pit and set it down. .

The goat story not only reflects a disturbing lack of self-control, but also raises a legal question.

The crime of animal cruelty

Noem has defended the shooting of the dog, citing legal justification for her actions. She is probably referring to a state law which exempts from the definition of animal cruelty any reasonable action taken by a person for the destruction or control of an animal known to be dangerous, a threat or injurious to life, limb or property.

Cricket was killing the neighbor's chickens and turned to bite Noem when she intervened; therefore, by Noem's logic, her murder of Cricket was legally defensible. Legally, she's probably right.

But what about the goat?

Sure, it chased kids, punched them, and smelled unpleasant. So a goat, Stephen Colbert deadpan during his Monday monologue on The Late Show, speaking for anyone who has ever been around goats. If these characteristics meet the legal definition of dangerous, threatening, or injurious to life, limb, or property, killing any goat would always be legally justified.

In reality, what Noem did to the goat by dragging it to a gravel pit, tying it to a post, shooting it once, going away to get another grenade and shooting it again seems very bad. on the legal definition of animal cruelty. That definition South Dakota law is the deliberate, intentional, and malicious infliction of gross physical abuse on an animal that causes prolonged pain, serious bodily injury, or results in the death of the animal.

Unfortunately, cruelty to animals is a Class 6 felony, and such lower-class crimes have a seven-year statute of limitations in South Dakota. We don't know exactly what year it was when Noem shot her dog and goat. She gave a clue in the book when she wrote that her children came home on the school bus on the day of the murders and one of them asked, Where's Cricket? Noem did not say how she reacted, and all her children are now adults.

If it was more than seven years ago, the goat murder is probably not prosecuteable. But no amount of prosecution can do more damage to Noem's reputation and career than she has already done to herself by writing about her animal bloodlust.

As Noem wrapped up her bloody story in the book, she wrote that being a leader is often messy and ugly.

In her case that is certainly the case.