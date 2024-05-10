Sports
Governor Kristi Noem's dog murder was bad, but to really understand her, look at the goat Oklahoma Voice
Ever since Governor Kristi Noem revealed her barnyard killing spree, everyone has been focused on Cricket.
That is understandable. Cricket was a 14 month old dog. It's easy to imagine her head sticking out the window of a pickup truck, hair and tongue blowing in the wind. Like many dogs, Cricket likely had a personality and other human-like qualities that we so often attribute to canine companions.
Noem shot Cricket on an unknown date years ago because he was bad at hunting pheasants and good at hunting chickens. The moral, Noem wrote, is that leaders address problems immediately. That makes her a doer, she claimed, and not an avoider.
That's pure nonsense, as millions of people have pointed out in an avalanche of criticism since The Guardian obtained an early copy and some of the contents revealed van Noem's ironically named memoirs, No return. The relevant pages have since been shared with South Dakota Searchlight, which requested a copy in advance but was ignored; the book's official publication date was Tuesday.
Again, the focus on cricket makes sense, because we can all see that Noem could have taken the dog to a shelter and given him another chance at life.
But if you'll listen to me, let me tell you why Cricket's fate is the wrong place to focus your attention.
If you really want to understand Kristi Noem, you have to consider the goat.
I saw our buck
After Noem made the death march to her farm's gravel pit, where she shot Cricket, she was apparently still in an uncontrollable rage.
As I walked back to the yard, I saw our buck, Noem wrote.
The nameless goats were only sinning in Noem's view at that moment.
In the book, Noem tried to justify her sudden decision to kill the goat by writing that he liked to chase her children and knock and punch them, leaving them terrified. The animal also smelled a nasty odor.
But apparently none of that was so big that anything could be done about it. Not until Noem got angry enough to kill a dog and decided she had to kill again.
Noem says she dragged the goat to the gravel pit, tied it to a post and shot it. But the goat jumped when she shot.
My shot was off and I needed another grenade to finish the job, she wrote.
She studiously avoided saying that she had wounded the goat with the first shot, but that is the implication.
Not wanting him to suffer, she added that she apparently felt her first feeling. After saying that killing the dog was not pleasant, I hurried back across the pasture to the pickup, grabbed another grenade, hurried back to the gravel pit and set it down. .
The goat story not only reflects a disturbing lack of self-control, but also raises a legal question.
The crime of animal cruelty
Noem has defended the shooting of the dog, citing legal justification for her actions. She is probably referring to a state law which exempts from the definition of animal cruelty any reasonable action taken by a person for the destruction or control of an animal known to be dangerous, a threat or injurious to life, limb or property.
Cricket was killing the neighbor's chickens and turned to bite Noem when she intervened; therefore, by Noem's logic, her murder of Cricket was legally defensible. Legally, she's probably right.
But what about the goat?
Sure, it chased kids, punched them, and smelled unpleasant. So a goat, Stephen Colbert deadpan during his Monday monologue on The Late Show, speaking for anyone who has ever been around goats. If these characteristics meet the legal definition of dangerous, threatening, or injurious to life, limb, or property, killing any goat would always be legally justified.
In reality, what Noem did to the goat by dragging it to a gravel pit, tying it to a post, shooting it once, going away to get another grenade and shooting it again seems very bad. on the legal definition of animal cruelty. That definition South Dakota law is the deliberate, intentional, and malicious infliction of gross physical abuse on an animal that causes prolonged pain, serious bodily injury, or results in the death of the animal.
Unfortunately, cruelty to animals is a Class 6 felony, and such lower-class crimes have a seven-year statute of limitations in South Dakota. We don't know exactly what year it was when Noem shot her dog and goat. She gave a clue in the book when she wrote that her children came home on the school bus on the day of the murders and one of them asked, Where's Cricket? Noem did not say how she reacted, and all her children are now adults.
If it was more than seven years ago, the goat murder is probably not prosecuteable. But no amount of prosecution can do more damage to Noem's reputation and career than she has already done to herself by writing about her animal bloodlust.
As Noem wrapped up her bloody story in the book, she wrote that being a leader is often messy and ugly.
In her case that is certainly the case.
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES IN YOUR INBOX
|
Sources
2/ https://oklahomavoice.com/2024/05/10/gov-kristi-noems-dog-killing-was-bad-but-to-really-understand-her-consider-the-goat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Governor Kristi Noem's dog murder was bad, but to really understand her, look at the goat Oklahoma Voice
- Men's golf racks up multiple ACC honors
- Global stocks trade higher after Wall Street rally takes S&P 500 near record
- Google defines “content decline” in new podcast episodes
- Imran Khan delegates key role to Arif Alvi amid political tensions
- 'The government has thrown us under the bus' – can British agriculture survive? | uk news
- Aztecs compete on day one of the Mountain West Championships
- Rootstack shared its experience and innovations with colleagues at US technology event
- Brian Stelter says it was “one of the most telling moments” of Stormy Daniels' testimony
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan – News
- Joining happiness, Jokowi sent bouquets of flowers to Rizky Febian and Mahalini
- House of Representatives blocks proposal to impeach President Mike Johnson | Political news