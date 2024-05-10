Fantasy Football 2024: Late Round Rookies in Best Position to Produce in Year 1 | Fantasy football news, rankings and projections

Denver Broncos pair their starting quarterback with his top college receiver: Troy Franklin was a surprising drop in this year's draft, but landing him on a wide-open depth chart with his college quarterback could work in his favor for a standout rookie season.

Featuring a 2024 dynasty rookie concepts in full swing, almost everyone is looking for the “next thing”. Puka Nacua.”While this class may not offer a product in that exact model (a fifth-round prospect who ends up as a top-seven receiver in Year 1), there are still plenty of solid combinations of prospects and landing spots that could lend themselves to immediate fantasy value.

Here are five late-round rookie values ​​with the potential to produce in Year 1.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Tracy was one of the most compelling running back candidates of the 2024 draft class. After five seasons at wide receiver (four at Iowaone with Purdue), he transitioned to a more hybrid running back/receiver role as a sixth-year senior. Boy, hurray, did he knock it out of the park.

In his final season, Tracy totaled 716 rushing yards and eight TDs on 113 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. His 40% missed forced tackle rate ranked third among FBS running backs who ran the ball at least 100 times, while his 4.44 yards after contact per attempt also ranked in the top four.

Tracy is a natural athlete, and his background as a receiver leaves something extra to like, even if he lacks refinement in terms of his vision as a rusher and pass protection.

Overall, Tracy is one of the biggest wildcards at the position in this class, but there is undoubtedly a lot of untapped potential and room for growth that could lend itself to a rise well beyond his status as a fifth-round draft pick .

Heading into the 2024 season, the battle for touches will be with the likes of Devin Singletair, Erik Gray And Gary Brightwell for a role in his absence Saquon Barkleywhich accounted for 62.5% of the Giants' rushing attempts dating back to 2018.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Vidal wasn't necessarily a big name to watch coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his track record in a workhorse role out of college and his new landing spot with the LA Chargers is certainly intriguing.

Vidal finished his 2023 campaign with 1,661 rushing yards and 14 TDs on 295 carries, giving him a PFF rushing grade of 92.5, which ranked fourth among FBS running backs.

Although undersized at just under 6-foot-1, Vidals has a thick frame that has a lot to offer in terms of strength, contact balance and explosive playmaking ability. He ranked second in the FBS with 94 missed forced tackles, while leading the group with 47 runs of 10 or more yards.

Vidal comes in with a lot of wear and tear, having racked up 781 transfers in his four seasons Troy, but with that comes experience that is largely reflected in terms of pass protection. Consider the state of the Chargers' depth chart:Guus Edwards (including PFF rushing lows, yards per attempt and yards after contact per attempt) and J. K. Dobbins (coming off a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2023 season and has 234 totals over the course of his rookie contract) are their best options in what will be a run-heavy scheme under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Why not Vidal?

WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

Oregon recipient Troy Franklin was one of the most surprising falls of the draft, sliding all the way to Pick 102 in Round 4 before being picked up by the Denver Broncos.

Despite the slide, Franklin couldn't have asked for a better landing spot, both in terms of opportunity and pairing with his college quarterback. Bo Nixwhich the Broncos took 12th overall.

Franklin led Oregon's offense in total receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, culminating in a 2023 campaign in which he caught 81 passes for 1,383 receiving yards and 14 TDsaveraged a career-high 17.1 yards per reception.

While Franklins isn't the most nuanced route runner in this draft class — likely a major reason for his fall in Round 4 — he possesses an ideal combination of length and speed that could lend himself to a role as an immediate starter on the outside. Weighing just 176 pounds (despite his tall frame of just under 6-foot-1), he leaves a lot to be desired in terms of playing strength, which shows on the tape. His small hands don't help, he's only 8 inches tall, but he has plenty of time to grow into his body since he just turned 21 in February.

According to the trade of former first-round wideout Jerry Jeudy and in the midst of a veteran's robbery Courtland SuttonDon't be surprised if Franklin gets a chance to earn a significant chunk of his play through rookie minicamp and OTAs. That opportunity, combined with the established chemistry between Franklin and Nix, makes him an easy projection for a surprisingly productive rookie campaign.

W. Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders

The commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey– yes, the brother of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey– with the 100th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After playing the first three of his five collegiate seasons as a quarterback (two with Nebraskaone on Rice), McCaffrey moved to wide receiver in 2022 and never looked back, playing primarily from the slot.

True to his bloodlines, McCaffrey is a natural athlete with 4.4 speed despite a longer frame at just under 6 feet. Perhaps most impressive is his ability as a route runner, which appears to be well above what you would expect in terms of timing, especially considering his late transition to the wide receiver position in college. He's gotten good hands and posted a 61.5% contested catch rate, which ranked eighth among 229 qualifying receivers over the past two seasons, just another skill that endeared him to his new quarterback.

Curtis Samuelthe Commanders' primary slot receiver the past two seasons, signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. His absence will create an immediate opportunity for McCaffrey to take on a role as the team's new starting slot receiver, with veterans Terry McLaurin And Jahan Dotson as primary options along the perimeter.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels earned a PFF grade of 92.8 targeting slot receivers this past season, fifth-highest among FBS quarterbacks (min. 25 dropbacks targeting the slot).

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

This low season is the Carolina Panthers made a concerted effort to surround the second-year quarterback Bryce Young with a suitable group of pass catchers.

The selection of Texas TE JaTavion Sanders was just icing on the cake as a huge value at the position in the fourth round. Sanders produced over 600 yards in each of his last two seasons and has a PFF grade of 83.3 since 2022, which ranks fourth among tight ends, behind Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer And Marylands Corey Dyches (min. 100 goals).

A weakness for Sanders, however, is his lack of consistency as a blocker, as he posted 61.5 and 59.7 run-blocking and pass-blocking grades, respectively, in 2023.

Although that may put some people off fantasy managers hoping for a skill set that could lend itself to higher route participation, which is a huge plus for his upside as a receiver.

At just under 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds with big 10-inch hands, Sanders projects as a big receiving option over the middle in a depth chart with no real highlights behind the new Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson.