Could table tennis be the next big sport in Saudi Arabia?





Saudi Smash could propel table tennis into a new stratosphere of participation and popularity in the Middle East. That is the hope of Stephen Duckitt, Chief Events Officer at World Table Tennis (WTT). Organized by the Saudi Table Tennis Federation (STTF) and WTT in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Saudi Smash is the latest major championship on the sport's calendar. Since May 1, the global audience has joined local sports fans at the iconic King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Saudi Smash has aired in 165 territories with a cumulative audience of over 54 million. With a total live airtime of more than 18 hours to date, the event's cumulative reach has exceeded 119 million worldwide, with 41 million unique viewers also tuning in. Crucially, Saudi Smash has surpassed every edition of Singapore Smash, the first WTT Grand Smash launched in 2022, by setting new global viewership records. Saudi Smash fits perfectly with WTT's vision to grow the sport in the Middle East. In a landmark moment before the action even started, Saudi Smash has delivered on its promise to create a great new legacy for table tennis nationally and regionally. Prestige and popularity WTT Grand Smashes, the equivalent of a tennis Grand Slam, are major events on the WTT events calendar that players aim to conquer. Such is their prestige and popularity that they attract huge interest and a large international following, showcasing the world's best talent in an energetic table tennis festival. Since the first officially sanctioned Kingdoms table tennis event began, its influence and impact has been felt around the world. When WTT launched in 2019, we had a very clear strategy regarding our vision and the directions we wanted to take, Duckitt said. One option was to ensure that globality would bring more attention, focus and coverage to areas outside Asia, our largest market; and Europe, our traditional home.” Saudi Smash's goal is to inspire children and attract new audiences in Egypt, Kuwait, the UAE and beyond. People underestimate its size and popularity worldwide. In terms of participation level, table tennis is probably in the top ten of most countries. It's one of those sports where the vast majority have played.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://campaignme.com/could-table-tennis-be-the-next-big-sport-in-saudi-arabia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos