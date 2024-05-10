Sports
Perry breaks record on day one of ASUN Championships
CONWAY, Ark. The University of Central Arkansas Bears men's and women's track and field teams host the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships.
After the first day of competition, the Bears broke a school record, earning 39 top-10 finishes and setting 10 personal bests.
Breaking the UCA record, Joia Perry came second in the women's hammer throw with a throw of 55.71 meters (182-9.0).
Personal records for women
Madisyn CrandallHigh jump, 1.50m (4-11.0)
Madisyn Crandallshot put, 9.27 m (30-5.0)
Kylie Wrightshot put, 9.27 m (30-5.0)
Joia PerryHammer throw, 55.71 m (182-9.0)
Joy NanceHammer throw, 55.39 m (181-9.0)
Troynelle Molenaar200m, 24.78
Anne BalielPole vault, 3.27 m (10-8.75)
Madeline Hill10,000m, 36:24.50
Men's personal records
Aidan PattonHammer throw, 60.49 m (198-5.0)
Trevor GreenHammer throw, 59.86 m (196-5.0)
Aaron Webb200m, 21.35
Multi-events
Levi Dugger took part in the first few Decathlon events today. In the 100 meters men, Levi Dugger came fourth with a time of 11.04. He was sixth in the long jump with a jump of 6.27 m (20-6.75), sixth in the shot put with a throw of 10.40 m (34-1.5), seventh in the high jump with a jump of 1.50 m (4-11.0), and came fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 51.82.
In the heptathlon, Madisyn Crandall came fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.86, came ninth in the high jump with a jump of 1.38 m (4-6.25), came ninth in the shot put with a throw of 9.27 m (30 -5.0) and came second in the 200m with a time of 25.98.
Also in the heptathlon Kylie Wright placed eighth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.55, placed fifth in the high jump with a jump of 1.50m (4-11.0), seventh in the shot put with a throw of 9.82m (32-9.25), and placed ninth in the 200m with a time of 27.36.
Field events
Aidan Patton came second in the hammer throw with a throw of 60.49 m (198-5.0). Jaden Schneeberger came third with a throw of 60.14 m (197-4.0), Trevor Green came fourth with a throw of 59.86 m (196-5.0), and Malik Beasley came fifth with a throw of 58.17 m (190-10.0).
Joia Perry came second in the women's hammer throw with a throw of 55.71 meters (182-9.0). Joy Nance had a throw of 55.39 m (181-9.0) and came third, Sara Robinson came eighth with a throw of 47.91 m (157-2.0), and Serena Degollado done 11e with a throw of 43.85 m (143-10.0). Joelle Stewart done 12e with a throw of 43.32 m (142-2.0) and Kiara Williams done 14e with a throw of 40.42 m (132-7.0).
In the women's pole vault Kylie Coleman came fifth with a jump of 3.42 m (11-2.75). Sophia Schrader made the same jump and finished in fifth place. Anne Baliel came eighth with a jump of 3.27 m (10-8.75) and Maygan Jarvis came tenth with a jump of 3.12 m (10-2.75).
In the men's high jump, Trey Haworth came sixth with a jump of 1.87m (6-1.5).
Track events
Byron Holt first place in the men's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 53.43. Xavier Simpkins came fifth with a time of 54.19, Charles Nnantah Jr. came tenth with a time of 54.74 and Michel Griffin finished 14the with a time of 1:01.09.
Simon Quiles came second in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1.03.49.
In the preliminaries of the men's 200 meters, TyJuan Huffman placed first with a time of 21.04. Aaron Webb came second with a time of 21.35, and Armonte Paulk came sixth with a time of 21.60. Wesley Money finished ninth with a time of 21.75, Bruce White had a time of 22.35 and finished 14theAnd Kristof Hayes done 17e with a time of 22.96.
In the preliminaries of the women's 200 meters Raghan Allen came second with a time of 24.03. Kendelle McCoy came fifth with a time of 24.45, Troynelle Molenaar came seventh with a time of 24.78, Ciara Tucker came eighth with a time of 24.79, and Kamaria Russell finished ninth with a time of 24.95.
In the preliminaries of the men's 1500 meters, Jack Dingman came tenth with a qualifying time of 3:47.95.
Women's 10,000 meter run Madeline Hill came third with a time of 36:24.50.
Live results: https://milesplit.live/meets/620965
Day two starts at 10.30am with the rest of the events for the Decathlon. The heptathlon events will continue at noon.
The field events start at 2:00 PM and the running events start at 6:00 PM
Schedule of events: https://asunsports.org/documents/2024/5/3//2024_OTF_SOE_1_.pdf
