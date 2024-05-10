Why expectations are rising in Virginia Tech football

In an era of college football with unprecedented levels of roster turnover, Virginia Tech has worked to build a culture that emphasizes continuity. That continuity has allowed expectations to blossom in Blacksburg.

A big reason for those expectations was a strong finish to the 2023 season, which resulted in the school's first bowl win since 2016 and its first season with a winning record since 2019. But a bigger reason is that group's returning production .

Based on the most recent numbers compiled by Bill Connelly of ESPN, the Hokies return 84% of their production from last season, fourth in FBS, with 91% of their offensive production returning and 77% of their defense returning.

Coach Brent Pry told ESPN that the level of consistency has and will continue to be a focus for Virginia Tech.

“We know a lot more about our players on our team right now than what we did this time last year,” Pry said. “For years, even as a defensive coordinator, you go deep and you want to know what you're going to get from a guy when you put him out there. … And so we have a lot more guys that have proven themselves and have the experience, the have the consistency, the work ethic and the attitude.

The roster's continuity makes it easier for Pry, who is entering his third season in Blacksburg, and for his coaching staff to build a winning team.

Defensively, top pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland (14.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks) returns, along with top corners Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane. Virginia Tech also added veteran Duke defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, who will team with Josh Fuga on the interior.

On offense, running back Bhayshul Tuten and top receivers Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane and Ali Jennings are all back, along with the entire offensive line.

Of course, a team with high expectations needs a star quarterback, and the Hokies have one in Kyron Drones.

Drones took over at quarterback for the Hokies last season after Grant Wells went down with a leg injury and he elevated the Virginia Tech offense. Drones ranked 19th in overall QBR as of Week 5 and finished the season with 2,085 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions, along with 818 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Brent Pry said retaining a large number of players and his coaching staff will be a big help in achieving his goals at Virginia Tech. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

“He's getting better and better,” Pry said. “He's a guy who really learns with repetitions. I mean, he hadn't started a college football game when he got here.”

Connelly named Drones the nation's second-most interesting quarterback for the upcoming season, behind only Penn State's Drew Allar. Such recognition, along with working out alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, gets people's attention.

Drones, Sanders and Ward worked together in Miami during spring break in March, but Drones said that's nothing new as he has been training with Ward, his cousin and Sanders since high school. Drones started training with Darrell Colbert of Houston-based Select QB Athletics, and once Sanders and Ward started training with Colbert, training together became a thing.

One of the Drones focuses this offseason is trying to be an extension of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.

“That can go a long way if I can just tell a receiver or a lineman, anyone, their job,” Drones said. “I was able to do that last year, but this year it will be different. The coaches don't have to call as often so I know I can have those conversations myself and then just really run the offense and facilitate the offense as a quarterback .”

Pry is confident teammates will choose Drones as an emerging leader.

“The guys have a lot of confidence in him,” Pry said. “I remember the Florida State game, we were getting hit pretty good. And all of a sudden he took off and ran fifty yards, made guys miss, ran over a guy and our sideline got a little lost. “Wow, look at Kyron!' He just has that kind of gravity on the team.”

Drones said he has called on teammates for individual workouts and has taken it upon himself to build relationships with them off the field, especially transfers new to the program.

But he realizes that being a leader can also require difficult conversations. “If things aren't going well, someone has to say something. It has to be me,” he said.

“People say I cemented myself, but I know it's still people coming from where I was. So I just have to keep competing every day and just keep working.”

The elements are in place for Virginia Tech to go one step further in 2024, but Pry notes that this has not been a quick process. And he's fine with that, because the slow burn has brought the consistency he and the program desire.

Pry mentioned three things that have helped Virginia Tech return to this place of high expectations.

“Culturally, we have to be transparent and honest with our team and our coaches,” Pry said. “In addition, embracing hard conversations that are accompanied by transparency and sincerity. I think we gained a lot from that.

“Second, the ability to expand our recruiting footprint and sign a lot of high school players that we develop, which is good for Virginia Tech, and part of the consistency and continuity that you hope for. You bring guys in there that are a good fit for Tech who want to be here, and you can grow them in your program.

As he takes on a larger leadership role, Kyron Drones sees this past season as a step toward where Virginia Tech wants to be. Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

“Thirdly, the opportunity to go into the transfer portal and fill real needs with the right type of guys. We'll see this year, but we've taken five.” [transfers] in the right positions. So far they have been great in the locker room, they are workers, selfless and they are in places where we had to help ourselves.

“That's the difference between short-circuiting and trying to do things quickly,” Pry said. “I'm not criticizing anyone else's process, but for us it's just going to take time to get it where we want it to be, where you can sustain it. The process is the process, and the freshmen come in, and they see it and they grow into it, and so do the coaches. “The fact that we're able to keep so many guys, and keep our coaching staff, really helps move that forward.”

Despite this iteration of Virginia Tech football riding through the offseason with heightened anticipation, Pry has tried to keep his team in a level-headed state of mind.

“We had a lot of noise when we were 1-3, right? Everybody was whining, you know. And we talked about ignoring every noise and what mattered,” he said. “And they've done a great job with that. And what we can learn from that, because now there's a lot of noise — top 25, top 10 quarterback — it's still noise, guys. It didn't mean anything when it was [negative]it doesn't really mean anything now.

“I like pats on the back. But if we don't stay humble and hungry and win every stage, we can win four games. So remind them how we improved and what that looked like, and just trust the process.” .”

Part of that process is focusing on the task at hand and not getting ahead of yourself by worrying about summer or training camp, let alone the start of the season.

“I don't even know who we're playing in Week 3 or 4,” Pry said. “That's the message, and they went along with it.”

Beyond the outside noise, there is a belief within the program that this could be the year that Virginia Tech football returns to the national spotlight.

“Everyone is working very hard to get Virginia Tech back to where it used to be,” Drones said. “We already know where it used to be and we already know that Virginia Tech has had years of bad years. Last year was just a step up towards where we want to be.

“This year we are going to do our very best to get where we want to be: win the ACC and compete in the playoffs.”