Sports
Why expectations are rising in Virginia Tech football
In an era of college football with unprecedented levels of roster turnover, Virginia Tech has worked to build a culture that emphasizes continuity. That continuity has allowed expectations to blossom in Blacksburg.
A big reason for those expectations was a strong finish to the 2023 season, which resulted in the school's first bowl win since 2016 and its first season with a winning record since 2019. But a bigger reason is that group's returning production .
Based on the most recent numbers compiled by Bill Connelly of ESPN, the Hokies return 84% of their production from last season, fourth in FBS, with 91% of their offensive production returning and 77% of their defense returning.
Coach Brent Pry told ESPN that the level of consistency has and will continue to be a focus for Virginia Tech.
“We know a lot more about our players on our team right now than what we did this time last year,” Pry said. “For years, even as a defensive coordinator, you go deep and you want to know what you're going to get from a guy when you put him out there. … And so we have a lot more guys that have proven themselves and have the experience, the have the consistency, the work ethic and the attitude.
The roster's continuity makes it easier for Pry, who is entering his third season in Blacksburg, and for his coaching staff to build a winning team.
Defensively, top pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland (14.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks) returns, along with top corners Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane. Virginia Tech also added veteran Duke defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, who will team with Josh Fuga on the interior.
On offense, running back Bhayshul Tuten and top receivers Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane and Ali Jennings are all back, along with the entire offensive line.
Of course, a team with high expectations needs a star quarterback, and the Hokies have one in Kyron Drones.
Drones took over at quarterback for the Hokies last season after Grant Wells went down with a leg injury and he elevated the Virginia Tech offense. Drones ranked 19th in overall QBR as of Week 5 and finished the season with 2,085 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions, along with 818 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“He's getting better and better,” Pry said. “He's a guy who really learns with repetitions. I mean, he hadn't started a college football game when he got here.”
Connelly named Drones the nation's second-most interesting quarterback for the upcoming season, behind only Penn State's Drew Allar. Such recognition, along with working out alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, gets people's attention.
Drones, Sanders and Ward worked together in Miami during spring break in March, but Drones said that's nothing new as he has been training with Ward, his cousin and Sanders since high school. Drones started training with Darrell Colbert of Houston-based Select QB Athletics, and once Sanders and Ward started training with Colbert, training together became a thing.
One of the Drones focuses this offseason is trying to be an extension of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.
“That can go a long way if I can just tell a receiver or a lineman, anyone, their job,” Drones said. “I was able to do that last year, but this year it will be different. The coaches don't have to call as often so I know I can have those conversations myself and then just really run the offense and facilitate the offense as a quarterback .”
Pry is confident teammates will choose Drones as an emerging leader.
“The guys have a lot of confidence in him,” Pry said. “I remember the Florida State game, we were getting hit pretty good. And all of a sudden he took off and ran fifty yards, made guys miss, ran over a guy and our sideline got a little lost. “Wow, look at Kyron!' He just has that kind of gravity on the team.”
Drones said he has called on teammates for individual workouts and has taken it upon himself to build relationships with them off the field, especially transfers new to the program.
But he realizes that being a leader can also require difficult conversations. “If things aren't going well, someone has to say something. It has to be me,” he said.
“People say I cemented myself, but I know it's still people coming from where I was. So I just have to keep competing every day and just keep working.”
The elements are in place for Virginia Tech to go one step further in 2024, but Pry notes that this has not been a quick process. And he's fine with that, because the slow burn has brought the consistency he and the program desire.
Pry mentioned three things that have helped Virginia Tech return to this place of high expectations.
“Culturally, we have to be transparent and honest with our team and our coaches,” Pry said. “In addition, embracing hard conversations that are accompanied by transparency and sincerity. I think we gained a lot from that.
“Second, the ability to expand our recruiting footprint and sign a lot of high school players that we develop, which is good for Virginia Tech, and part of the consistency and continuity that you hope for. You bring guys in there that are a good fit for Tech who want to be here, and you can grow them in your program.
“Thirdly, the opportunity to go into the transfer portal and fill real needs with the right type of guys. We'll see this year, but we've taken five.” [transfers] in the right positions. So far they have been great in the locker room, they are workers, selfless and they are in places where we had to help ourselves.
“That's the difference between short-circuiting and trying to do things quickly,” Pry said. “I'm not criticizing anyone else's process, but for us it's just going to take time to get it where we want it to be, where you can sustain it. The process is the process, and the freshmen come in, and they see it and they grow into it, and so do the coaches. “The fact that we're able to keep so many guys, and keep our coaching staff, really helps move that forward.”
Despite this iteration of Virginia Tech football riding through the offseason with heightened anticipation, Pry has tried to keep his team in a level-headed state of mind.
“We had a lot of noise when we were 1-3, right? Everybody was whining, you know. And we talked about ignoring every noise and what mattered,” he said. “And they've done a great job with that. And what we can learn from that, because now there's a lot of noise — top 25, top 10 quarterback — it's still noise, guys. It didn't mean anything when it was [negative]it doesn't really mean anything now.
“I like pats on the back. But if we don't stay humble and hungry and win every stage, we can win four games. So remind them how we improved and what that looked like, and just trust the process.” .”
Part of that process is focusing on the task at hand and not getting ahead of yourself by worrying about summer or training camp, let alone the start of the season.
“I don't even know who we're playing in Week 3 or 4,” Pry said. “That's the message, and they went along with it.”
Beyond the outside noise, there is a belief within the program that this could be the year that Virginia Tech football returns to the national spotlight.
“Everyone is working very hard to get Virginia Tech back to where it used to be,” Drones said. “We already know where it used to be and we already know that Virginia Tech has had years of bad years. Last year was just a step up towards where we want to be.
“This year we are going to do our very best to get where we want to be: win the ACC and compete in the playoffs.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/40096568/why-expectations-rise-virginia-tech-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why expectations are rising in Virginia Tech football
- PM Narendra Modi advises Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to reunite with Shiv Sena, NCP
- OPM seeks Jokowi's responsibility in military raid in Pogapa, Papua
- To my best college friends – The Daily Egypt
- Stock market today: Wall Street advances as it heads toward the close of another winning week
- DOE appoints first director of groundbreaking new foundation
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Donald Trump suffered two defeats according to Judge Merchan
- COWBOY POETRY: New truck frivolities | Culture & Leisure
- HM The King becomes patron of Lancashire Cricket
- Introducing the revamped Mens Folio Grooming Awards 2024
- What is Paprexity AI? A Billion Dollar Google Search Competitor