Men's hockey announces annual team award winners





ROCHESTER, NY The RIT Men's Hockey Team recently announced the winners of the annual team awards during its year-end banquet ceremony. Tim Cordick Top Defender Award,

Dan & Laurie Barrows Hockey Fan's Choice Award – Gianfranco Cassaro Cassaro finished his RIT career with Second-Team All-America honors after leading all defensemen in the nation with 18 goals, while finishing with a career-high 38 points, tied for fourth among all defensemen. He also ranked ninth among all skaters with five game-winning goals and fourteenth with eight power play goals – the most among defensemen. The two-time Hobey Baker Award nominee was named an Atlantic Hockey First-Team all-star for the second straight season after earning the league's top five Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week honors this winter. Greg Moss Hard Hat Award – Elijah Gonsalves Gonsalves led the Tigers with a career-high 20 goals and finished third with a career-high 38 points. He was named MVP of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament after leading all players with 10 points (4G/6A), including two goals and an assist in the 5-2 championship win over AIC, then scored a goal against Boston University in the NCAA. Tournament opener. Gonsalves also earned his first AHA All-Conference honors, earning third-team recognition, after finishing the regular season tied for sixth in the conference in goals and tied for 10th in scoring. He finished 11th on the D1-era Tigers' career scoring list with 108 points on 47 goals and 61 assists. Green B. Williams Academic Award – Daniel Chenard Chenard was recognized for the third straight season, with a 4.0 grade point average. This weekend he will graduate in Civil Engineering. Craig Lauzon Newcomer of the Year Award – Matthew Wilde Wilde finished second on the team with 19 goals and scored five more goals than any Tiger freshman of the D1 era while ranking fifth nationally among first-year players. He also finished fifth on the team with 35 points, ranking 10th nationally among freshmen. The Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Month for February finished the season with a point in 11 straight games as the team's best, collecting 10 goals and five assists during the run. Art Thomas Leadership Award – Caleb Moretz Moretz was named captain for the 2023-2024 season after serving as alternate captain a season ago. He finished his career with the fourth most games ever played in a Tiger uniform. He totaled 65 points on 22 goals and 43 assists in 159 games over the past five years. Moretz is a four-time AHCA All-American Scholar and four-time Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team honoree. Lou Spiotti Coaches Award Gianfranco Cassaro , Elijah Gonsalves , Luke Lush , Caleb Moretz , Ryan Nicholson Coach Wayne Wilson recognized the five members of the squad who used their fifth year of eligibility during the 2023-2024 campaign. Gonsalves, Moretz and Nicholson were all members of the program over the past five seasons, while Cassaro and Lush selected RIT as transfers. Dr. Albert J. Simone Distinguished Service Award – Mark Lessard Lessard completed his final year as the team's video coordinator after more than 30 years with the program. He is the first person to receive this award twice, and he also claimed the honor after the 2007–08 season.

