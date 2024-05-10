Sports
Must improve fitness and tactics to beat the Chinese more often: giant killer Manika Batra
The 39th-ranked Indian, who breaks into the top 25 next week, also believes she needs to be more agile at the table and attack more with her forehand to compete against the mighty Chinese on a consistent basis.
“Honestly, I don't see any differences (between myself against the Chinese), but I noticed in this tournament that if you want to reach semi-finals and finals, your endurance, your body has to be trained like that. The Chinese and Japanese move very quickly. It shouldn't happen that you get tired after quarters or semis. So I really learned from this tournament that I need to work on my endurance and agility until the Olympics,” she said.
“In terms of the game, everything was there at this tournament. It's just mentally that you have to be strong and believe that you can do it. Beating the number 2 and the 14 in the world is a huge boost.”
“I also really liked how my fighting spirit was in this tournament. I fought for every ball, every match. I need to work on a few things, like my forehand. It was really good in this tournament, but I have to take it to the next tournament.” level,” said Batra.
Needs to attack more from the front
The pimpled rubber on the Indian's backhand allows her to slow the pace of the point so she can put herself in an attacking position.
“I have to be more attacking because I now realize that you cannot win from the backhand alone. You have to attack from the forehand. I have realized this and I have been working on this for a few months with my coach.”
“At this level you have to be stable. The mistakes have to be minimal, whether it is receiving or serving,” said the first Indian woman to win a singles medal at the Asian Cup.
My goal is to win a medal: Batra at the Olympic Games in Paris
A recipient of India's highest sporting award – the Khel Ratna, Batra has taken the profile of Indian table tennis to the next level with her path-breaking performances over the past six years.
She has won a mixed doubles medal at the Asian Games along with Sharath Kamal.
The result in Saudi Arabia has fueled her dream of an Olympic medal.
“Of course winning a medal is my goal. But I just say that I will go game by game and this time I want to give my thousandth percent. Whatever the result is. I don't want to come from there anymore.” with regret,” said Batra, who will compete in both the singles and team events.
She concluded by giving credit to coach Aman Balgu.
“How he motivates me, how he strategizes against each player before the match. It has made a lot of difference,” she added.
