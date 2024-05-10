Photo: EA's College Football 25 cover for Deluxe Edition Posted by PlayStation Store | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Dustin Bradford/Getty Images As an expectation for EA Sports College Football 25 continues to grow, fans were teased on Friday after the cover of the game's deluxe edition was posted to the website PlayStation Store. The cover features a collection of college football's biggest stars, including Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, walking from a tunnel into a packed stadium. Here is the only description for the game on the PlayStation Store website: “In EA SPORTS College Football 25, experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you experience the greatness of college pursues.” When the NCAA adopted name, image and likeness rules in 2021, it opened the door for the return of EA Sports' college football series. The game went on hiatus after the release of NCAA Football 14 in July 2013. EA Sports announced the return of the franchise in February 2021: It took another two years before EA Sports was there reached an agreement to have FBS players in the game. The developer released an official teaser trailer in February, adding that a full reveal would take place in May. There's a countdown clock on EA Sports' website that seems to indicate the full reveal will take place on May 16: The official release date will likely be announced during the full reveal. Previous installments of the game were released in early to mid-July. EA Sports the process opens for players to sign up and give their likeness to the game on February 22nd. Players who sign up will receive $600 and a copy of the video game. As of April 17, more than 12,300 FBS players had signed up.

