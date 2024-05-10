No. 4 Terps advance to second round of NCAA tournament, thwart Robert Morris 17-1





COLLEGE PARK, MD The No. 4 seed Maryland women's lacrosse advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Robert Morris, 17-1, on Friday at the hockey and lacrosse complex. The Terrapins have won nine straight first-round games since 2007 and have never lost one under head coach Cathy Reese . Maryland will play the winner of Penn State and James Madison in the second round on May 12 at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. The match starts at 12:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Maryland posted its largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game since beating Colgate 20-4 in 2009. It also allowed the fewest goals in a tournament game since they held New Hampshire to one goal in 1980. Maryland (13-5) dominated from the start and scored five unanswered goals as Robert Morris (8-12) remained scoreless for 16:18. The Terps then outscored the Colonials 12-0 for the remainder of the match, leaving them scoreless for 43:42. Kori scores 5 for the Terps! | https://t.co/8UR63BSfpD pic.twitter.com/WqyrXrkWC2 Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 10, 2024 Kori Edmondson , Hanna Leubecker And Kate Sites every recorded hat-trick in the game. Sites' four goals were a career-high and she captured the first hat trick of her career. It was Edmondson's sixth and Leubecker's ninth hat trick of the season. Hannah is just too fast | https://t.co/8UR63BSfpD pic.twitter.com/4tkneN3giz Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 10, 2024 Eloise Clevenger (two goals), Maggie Weisman (two goals), Chrissy Thomas (two assists), Hailey Russo (one goal and one assist) and Lauren LaPointe (one goal and one assist) were the other Terps to record multiple points. The key to the Terps' victory was their lopsided draw control lead. They boasted one 16-5 lead, led by Shaylan Ahearns game-high eight. The dominance of possession led to more opportunities for clean shots, with the Terps outshooting the Colonials on goal 25-9. Julia Hammerschlag made her first career start in her 40th career game at goaltender. She made a career-high seven saves. Meghan Bal added five draw control wins and Maddy Sterling , Hailey Russo , Maisie Clevenger , Brianna Lamoureux and Ahearn all generated turnovers. Abort the action Maryland led 5-0 at the end of the first quarter. Eloise Clevenger And Kori Edmondson scored two goals each, and Hanna Leubecker scored the other. The Terps had four free position opportunities and were able to capitalize on two of them.

Robert Morris finally scored his first goal in the second quarter, but Maryland added three to increase its halftime lead to 8-1. Leubecker recorded her second of the match and Shannon Smith And Kate Sites went to work with the others.

The Terps had scored ten unanswered goals by the end of the third quarter. Hailey Russo , Maggie Weisman And Lauren LaPointe ended up in the score column. Sites scored twice, both on free position shots, giving her a hat trick. Leubecker and Edmondson also scored and earned a hat trick.

The Terps finished the game by holding the Colonials to just one goal. Sites and Weisman scored in the final quarter. NCAA Tournament History Maryland will play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and has won four of the last nine national championships, the last coming in 2019.

The Terps lead the nation with 39 NCAA tournament appearances and are also first in wins (80), championship games (22) and NCAA titles (14). They are making their 34th consecutive postseason appearance (1990-2023).

The Terps have made 12 of the past 14 Final Fours dating back to 2009.

below Cathy Reese Maryland has five national championships (2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019). Reese is now 41-11 at Maryland in the NCAA tournament, with 12 Final Fours and eight championship games.

Maryland has won nine straight first-round games since 2007 and has never lost one under Reese. The Terps have also had eight first-round byes under Reese. Hat trick Terps KORI HATTY | https://t.co/8UR63BSfpD pic.twitter.com/vw1tSHqS2V Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 10, 2024 Multi Terps update Back to back #NCAAWLAX x ESPN+ / @MarylandWLax pic.twitter.com/FeVlL5IbdA NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 10, 2024 Kate Sites ( four goals) recorded her fifth multi-point game of her career, scoring multiple goals in all five.

four goals) recorded her fifth multi-point game of her career, scoring multiple goals in all five. Kori Edmondson ( three goals) has achieved multiple points with multiple goals in 23 games in her career.

three goals) has achieved multiple points with multiple goals in 23 games in her career. Hanna Leubecker (three goals) scored multiple points in her 60th career game, her 58th multiple-goal game.

(three goals) scored multiple points in her 60th career game, her 58th multiple-goal game. Eloise Clevenger ( two goals) had the 51st multi-point game of her career. It was her 27th game with multiple goals.

two goals) had the 51st multi-point game of her career. It was her 27th game with multiple goals. Maggie Weisman ( two goals) scored the fourth goal game of her career.

two goals) scored the fourth goal game of her career. Chrissy Thomas ( two assists) had her 22nd career multi-point game and her 13th multi-assist game.

two assists) had her 22nd career multi-point game and her 13th multi-assist game. Hailey Russo ( one goal and one assist) recorded her fifth multi-point game and fourth multi-point game of her career.

one goal and one assist) recorded her fifth multi-point game and fourth multi-point game of her career. Lauren LaPointe ( one goal and one assist) scored the second multi-goal game of her career. Terps on the charts Shaylan Ahearn is third in program history with 414 draw wins. On Friday, she added eight to her total. Next on the list is Kali Hartshorn (2017-2020), who had 421 in her career.

414 draw wins. On Friday, she added eight to her total. Next on the list is Kali Hartshorn (2017-2020), who had 421 in her career. Hanna Leubecker is seventh on the list of career goals, with 211 goals today. Next on the list is Kelly Coppedge (2001-2004), with 219 goals in her career. Figures to know 1: Maryland held Robert Morris to one goal, which is the fewest it has allowed in an NCAA Tournamnet game since 1980.

Maryland held Robert Morris to one goal, which is the fewest it has allowed in an NCAA Tournamnet game since 1980. 1: Julia Hammerschlag made her first career start between the pipes.

made her first career start between the pipes. 1: Kate Sites recorded the first hat trick of her career.

7: Hammerschlag made a career-high seven saves.

Hammerschlag made a career-high seven saves. 4 Sites' four goals were a career highlight.

Sites' four goals were a career highlight. 9: Maryland has won nine straight first-round games since 2007 and has never lost one under Reese.

Maryland has won nine straight first-round games since 2007 and has never lost one under Reese. 16: Maryland's 16-goal margin of victory was the largest in an NCAA Tournament game since 2009.

Maryland's 16-goal margin of victory was the largest in an NCAA Tournament game since 2009. 16: Maryland held Robert Morris scoreless for over 16 minutes to start the game.

Maryland held Robert Morris scoreless for over 16 minutes to start the game. 16: Kori Edmondson has 16 career hat tricks, including six this season.

has 16 career hat tricks, including six this season. 18: Hanna Leubecker has scored a point in all 18 games this season.

has scored a point in all 18 games this season. 38: Leubecker has 38 hat tricks in her career, including nine this season.

Leubecker has 38 hat tricks in her career, including nine this season. 43: The Terps held the Colonials scoreless for more than 43 minutes from the first quarter to the end of the game.

The Terps held the Colonials scoreless for more than 43 minutes from the first quarter to the end of the game. 39: The Terps lead the nation with 39 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Terps lead the nation with 39 NCAA Tournament appearances. 66: Libby May scored a point in 66 consecutive games as of 2021.

Libby May scored a point in 66 consecutive games as of 2021. 80: Maryland ranks first among all schools with 80 wins in the NCAA Tournament. Next one Maryland will play the winner of Penn State and James Madison in the second round on May 12. The game starts at 12:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+ at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.

