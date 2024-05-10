Colin Munro's retirement from international cricket after the T20 World Cup snub





File photo of New Zealander Colin Munro, who announced his retirement from international cricket | Photo credit: Action footage via Reuters

New Zealander Colin Munro, a top-class batsman, announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday after being left out of the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Munro played one Test, 57 ODIs and 65 T20Is for the Kiwis, amassing a total of 3,010 runs, but it was in the shortest format that the left-hander made a name for himself. In the T20Is, he scored runs at an impressive 156.44 and the 37-year-old remains one of the few players to have scored more than 10,000 runs in all T20 competitions. The Durban-born cricketer has scored 10,961 runs from 428 T20s, at an average of 30.44 and a striking score of 141.25. However, Munro's last match for New Zealand came back in 2020 when he featured in a T20I match against India at Mount Maunganui. Playing for the Black Caps has always been the greatest achievement of my playing career, Munro said in his retirement statement. The fact that I was able to do that 123 times across all formats is something I will always be incredibly proud of, he added. Munro said it was the right time to say goodbye to top-level cricket. Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I have never given up hope that I might be able to come back with my franchise T20 form. With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup, this is the perfect time to officially close that chapter, he said. Couldn't find a place: Gary Stead New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said Munro's name came into discussion when selecting the squad, but ultimately could not find a place for him. However, he will continue to ply his trade in various T20 leagues around the world. Munro has some great records to his name, as his 14-ball 50 in Sri Lanka at Eden Park in 2016 still ranks as the fastest T20I fifty by a New Zealand batsman, and the fourth fastest of all time. He also has a 47-ball century against the West Indies to his name in 2018, and at the time it was the fastest T20I hundred by a Kiwi, which also made him the first player to score three T20I tons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/new-zealands-colin-munro-retires-from-international-cricket-after-t20-world-cup-snub/article68160188.ece

