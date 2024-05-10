FloSports and ECHL Hockey expand media partnership





FloSports has expanded its media partnership with the ECHL, a premier minor league hockey league, giving it access to more than 1,000 games per season through a new multi-year agreement. The expansion follows a record season for FloHockey, which delivered more than 235 million live minutes to more than 4 million fans and generated 23 million impressions and 13 million video views across FloHockey's social channels. Under the terms of the agreement, FloSports will continue to provide extensive coverage of ECHL games, introducing fans to one of the most exciting leagues in professional hockey and a breeding ground for future NHL talent. The peak of this fame was seen during this season's Worcester Railers vs. Maine Mariners match on April 6, the most watched social media event in FloHockey history, with 186,000 viewers. In addition to live game broadcasts, FloSports will provide extensive support across its social and editorial channels, enriching the fan experience with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content and in-depth analysis. “The ECHL, with its combination of NHL prospects and professional hockey veterans, is one of the most exciting hockey leagues in North America and we were excited to extend our partnership for years to come,” says Matt Bowlsby, Senior Director of Rights & Acquisitions at FloSports. The renewed commitment to FloHockey further solidifies our emergence as an essential destination for hockey fans around the world. ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin adds that FloHockey has become the home of live ECHL hockey, and this partnership expansion will allow our fans to watch every game all season long. FloHockey continues to innovate the product as our game stats are now integrated into the platform and available on a variety of mobile and OTT platforms, allowing fans to follow ECHL action at home or on the go. Speaking of plans for the future of the ECHL on FloHockey: Josh Siskin, general manager of FloHockey, notes, The ECHL is a flagship league within the FloHockey ecosystem that has experienced exponential growth on our platform over the past three years. We'll continue to build around it with an elite on-ice streaming product, in-depth reporting, podcasts, rankings, prospect features and original content. We can't wait to bring even more fans next season.”

