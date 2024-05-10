Chablis wineries calculate the costs of heavy hailstorms





In early May, a heavy hailstorm hit the Chablis region of northern Burgundy, raising concerns about damage to vineyards. Some producers told French media that they were badly hit by torrents of icy hailstones on the night of May 1. Weather service Mto France said violent “supercell” storms hit several parts of France, starting in the north Burgundycausing certain areas, especially Chablis, to experience heavy hail. It said some of the hailstones were between 4 and 5cm in diameter, which would make them comparable in size to a table tennis ball. While the full extent of damage to vineyards was still unclear, there were reports of hail cutting through leaves and damaging vine plants. This damage is still in the relatively early stages of the 2024 growing season. Catherine Poitout, from L&C Poitout, told us France 3 that the area around Beine was completely white after being covered with hailstones. It could have been in the middle of winter, in the mountains,” she said. The Regional Wine Council of Burgundy, the Interprofessional Burgundian Wine Bureau (BIVB), said further X earlier Tweet that it stood in solidarity with the affected wine growers. A BIVB spokesperson said some areas were hit harder than others. Early reports suggested Chablis's Grand Cru climes Vaumur, Vaudsir, Moutonne and Preuses were among the worst affected locations, the BIVB said. Elsewhere, the municipalities most affected were: Fontenay-prs-Chablis

La Chapelle-Vaupelteigne

Willie

Evil

Legs

Lignorelles The BIVB spokesman said around a sixth of Chablis vineyards were believed to be “severely affected but not completely destroyed”, meaning damage in some places may not be as bad as initially feared. The damage was still being assessed and the BIVB said it was working on a fuller report of the situation. Christian Moreau, from Domaine Christian Moreau Pre et Fils, said Carafe that the Chablis appellation covers 5,866 hectares (ha) and that approximately 500 hectares may have lost between 20% and 30% of the potential 2024 harvest, while other areas experienced no damage at all. In addition, other vineyards may have suffered up to 100% damage, he said, commenting again on the picture of the appellation as a whole. But he added that the situation should become clearer in the coming weeks. “Now we just need some warm weather,” he said. French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau offered his support to Chablis winemakers, adding that the government would look for ways to support growers. Hailstorms have struck winemakers in Burgundy several times in the past, as well as in other regions of the world. Due to their ferocious nature, significant damage can be done in a matter of minutes. About 12 months ago, hail caused concern in Provence as storms raged through the southern French region. Related articles Floods destroy the Rio Grande do Sul wine region Chablis 2022: Full vintage report and top scoring wines Domaine Bruno Clair: Producer profile and 11 wines tasted

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.decanter.com/wine-news/chablis-wineries-counting-cost-of-fierce-hailstorm-529086/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos