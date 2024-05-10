No. No. 8 Men's Tennis hosts No. 9 Arizona in NCAA Super Regional Match





NEW YORK The No. 8 Columbia men's tennis team will host No. 9 Arizona for an NCAA Super Regional match at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday's game marks the last time Columbia will play on its home court this season, as the winner will advance to the NCAA Final Site in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Columbia cruised past Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last Friday before ultimately pulling away to earn a dramatic 4-2 victory over No. 26 Michigan on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Super Regionals for the first time since 2019 . Columbia earned wins in the doubles No. 2 and 3 matches and took the doubles point to start the match against Michigan. Max Westphal and no. 23 Michael Zheng then added singles victories to pull the Lions within one point of clinching victory. After a rain delay Nicolas Kotzen came back to win a tiebreaker in the third set, which sealed Columbia's 4-2 victory over Michigan. The Lions (22-3) will host Arizona (26-3) on Saturday in a game that will determine who advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals to meet the winner of No. 1 Ohio State and No. 16 Mississippi State. A Columbia win against Arizona would mark the first time in program history that the Lions would appear in the NCAA quarterfinals. Arizona competed in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in New York City earlier this season, but did not play Columbia. The Wildcats opened the weekend with an impressive 4-2 victory against then-No. 3 Texas. Arizona then lost to Wake Forest before ending the weekend with a win over Texas A&M. Saturday's game will be the first-ever meeting between the Lions and Wildcats. THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

