Five golden summers: when English cricket bathed in Anderson's magic | Jimmy Anderson





2003 Jimmy Anderson came from nowhere in 2002 to take 50 wickets for Lancashire in 13 matches and was called up as a substitute, first for the one-day squad in Australia and then for the 2003 World Cup where he was England's leading wicket-taker in the competition. the tournament. The captain, Nasser Hussain, liked the look of this young pup and picked him for the first test against Zimbabwe at Lords. There, baby-faced and with honeyed tips, he picked up five wickets, swinging the stumps three times to the ecstasy of watching photographers. He attracted so much attention that Ferrari sent a helicopter to pick him up for a party. 2008 After several years in the wilderness, following injury and an ill-advised adjustment to his action, Anderson and Stuart Broad were lined up as the opening pair on the winter tour of New Zealand as the Ashes-winning attack of 2005 was disbanded. It was the start of a wonderful collaboration and a career-changing summer followed. Anderson learned to control the ball when it wasn't swinging and polish a length that was difficult to control but full enough to gain the edge. Wickets tumbled, 34 in seven Tests, including an astonishing seven for 43 in the first innings at Trent Bridge against New Zealand. He was named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year. A revived Anderson celebrates the dismissal of Daniel Flynn when he tore through New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2008. Photo: Tom Shaw/Getty Images 2013 His best domestic Ashes summer, and his first (and only) Ashes match with 10 wickets, taking Australia apart in a thriller in the first Test at Trent Bridge. It was a superb display of skill and stamina, fast bowling without mercy. Alastair Cook called for 13 overs without reprieve on the final morning and Anderson delivered, taking the last four wickets as England won by 14 runs, but not before StuartBroad told him he should no longer use an absolute tool or words to that effect are for shouting at the field players. At Lords he became the fourth English bowler to take 300 wickets and soon overtook the other all-time fast bowling northern great Fred Trueman. 2014 Anderson had the ball on a string and collected 37 wickets in seven matches at 20.89. He tortured visiting genius Virat Kohli, whose confidence was crushed, scoring five single-digit figures and being dismissed by Anderson four times. This was also the summer of his highest Test score of 81, again on the happy hunting ground of Trent Bridge. His summer was marred by an incident with Ravindra Jadeja, an argy-bargy in the hallway leading to the changing rooms, which could have led to Anderson being ruled out for the series, although both players were eventually released. Anderson, suitably excited, then tore through India, taking 13 wickets in the final three Tests. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion 2018 Collected another clutch in front of the basket, this time 33 wickets in seven Tests against India and Pakistan. Kohli returned so confused by his adventures with Anderson in 2014 that he planned to warm up by playing for Surrey. That didn't happen and Kohli overcame his Anderson mojo with a beautiful series. But Anderson persevered and made the most of the favorable conditions at Lords to take another nine and become the highest wicket-taking seam bowler of all time with the final wicket of the series at the Oval. While he sent Mohammed Shami's stumps flying, he also sealed the envelope on victory and Cook's career in England.

