Michigan Football's Donovan Edwards on the cover of the new 'EA Sports College Football 25?'

Is Michigan Football Running Back Donovan Edwards One of the Faces of the New “EA Sports College Football 25?“ A leak on the PlayStation Store of the brand new game, expected which comes out in July suggests that. Edwards is front and center in the new leaked image, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter standing next to him. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are some of the other prominent players featured. REQUIRED READING:What is Dusty May's secret to rebuilding Michigan basketball in six weeks? Love. Yes really. The possible leak of the cover shot leaked on the PlayStation Store on Friday morning and circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media. What do players get paid to appear in “EA Sports College Football 25” The new college football video game will be the first to be released since 2013, when the franchise was shut down due to an NIL lawsuit. All 134 teams will be in the game, and each player who signs up for the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game (a $70 value). Edwards, who had 119 rushes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan's national championship season (including two long touchdown runs in the CFP title game), is expected to play a bigger role this season. The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, as did Milroe with the Crimson Tide. Judkins transferred from Ole Miss to the Buckeyes this offseason. Hunter is still one of the biggest names in college football, playing under legendary player Deion Sanders in Colorado. Who's on the cover of “EA Sports College Football 25?” A host of players appear on the leaked cover of “EA Sports College Football 25,” with Michigan running back Donovan Edwards appearing front and center. Edwards, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Washington to jump-start Michigan's offense to its national championship victory last season, is one of the holdovers from that team. Other more obvious choices like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson or even Mike Sainristil have all moved on to the NFL. Other players appearing on the cover include Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, Notre Dame's Jayden Harrison (a transfer from Marshall) and USC's Cade Elridge. A Washington helmet also appears. It should be noted that while USC and Notre Dame traditionally do not have names on the back of their jerseys, they are likely placeholders to give the two major programs representation. Who was the last player to appear on the NCAA Football cover? Michigan has found a bit of continuity after college football's video game hiatus. Former Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson was the last player to appear on a cover, in “NCAA Football 14.” As a testament to the series' legacy, that game is still regularly resold for over $100 used. Other players to appear on the cover over the years include Charles Woodson, Ricky Williams, Joey Harrington, Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/2024/05/10/michigan-football-donovan-edwards-cover-ea-sports-college-football-25-travis-hunter-quinn-ewers/73641442007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos