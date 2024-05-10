Kasatkina and Zabiiako's vlog captures tennis reality

ROME – On a sunny balcony at the Foro Italico, Daria Kasatkina is stationed on a balcony, doing a TV interview about her prospects at this week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Her friend, Natalia Zabiiako, captures the moment with a compact handheld device, while a roving cameraman focuses on Zabiiako with a larger lens. In the background, a reporter struggles to fit all four individuals into the frame of a battered Android device.

The moment is indicative of the massive success of Zabiiako and Kasatkina's YouTube channel, which was renamed 'What The Vlog' this year. It launched just 18 months ago and now has almost 50,000 subscribers. The most popular episode to date – a riveting 1 hour and 25 minute behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 US Open – has already been viewed 218,000 times. Last June, tennis.com declared the vlog to be Netflix's much-hyped “Break Point.” ashamed.

What's the appeal? Why does everyone want a piece of the Zabiiako and Kasatkina show instead? In a nutshell: because they keep it real.

“What we're trying to show is everything exactly as it is,” Kasatkina said after her TV spot. “'We don't try to make everything look glamorous or bust our asses to make it look super interesting when it doesn't. What we do is just to show how we live. To lead people into the tennis kitchen.”

So we get sardonic, often untranslatable jokes from Aryna Sabalenka, while Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko discuss their past hostilities. The vlog takes viewers wearily through endless rain delays, with headlines like 'STUPIDEST MATCH IN CAREER'.

If a player's dog is nearby, he or she will make a fuss accordingly. On the way to Friday's interview, Kasatkina is even almost distracted by Martina Trevisan's small poodle.

Zabiiako inserts memes into her images and provides a wry outsider's view of a tennis bubble that she still describes as 'strange'. Every conversation comes back to food in some way. Kasatkina considers her own restaurant tips among the best on tour, calling Daria Saville's choices “a disaster” but acknowledges she may have met her match with the Italian squad in Rome.

“Talking about food with Italians is not fun,” she said wryly. “I had to be very serious.”

The vlog was also serious at times. One of the most poignant moments came during the 2023 US Open. A visit to New York's Carl Schurz Small Dog Park to meet French bulldogs brought Kasatkina, who has not returned to her native Russia since coming out as a lesbian and spoke out against the war in Ukraine, thought provoking: “So There are many dogs, different breeds, different countries, and they all love each other. No one is infringing on anyone.

This commitment to casual authenticity is in stark contrast to the polished, glossy imagery that typically dominates promotions in both tennis and Zabiiako's previous sport, speed skating. It captures the essence of “What The Vlog”'s DIY approach. The project's original story was a technical error — Zabiiako accidentally deleted her old YouTube channel and had to start over — and with no formal media training, the self-taught couple is happy with it.

“We're learning as we go,” Kasatkina said. “Platforms like YouTube give you a lot of freedom to do what you want and just see how it goes. You can experiment, you are independent.”

An avowed cinephile whose favorite films are novels like 'Carol' and 'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire', Zabiiako does most of the work on the vlog: filming, editing, music, subtitles.

At first she just used her phone to film. Even when she upgraded to the DJI Pocket, she still felt “weird” when comparing it to the furniture-sized camera and lighting equipment of the professional media. But the small, hand-held device makes the procedure feel lifelike and allows the pair to capture images on a spontaneous basis. Zabiiako and Kasatkina have never started tournaments with a plan in advance for the vlog.

“We're not going to call anyone specific and arrange an interview,” Kasatkina said. 'We see someone in the players' restaurant and we sit with them. If she wants to talk, we will.”

Nowadays players come to them. The growth of “What The Vlog” has been rapid but organic, gaining respect in the locker room and among the fans alike.

Coco Gauff made her vlog debut in Indian Wells two months ago, a decision urged by the US Open champion himself. Ostapenko, a regular guest on the vlog, says the project makes life on tour easier.

“Sometimes they come out of nowhere!” Ostapenko said this after her victory in the second round in Rome. “If I don't expect them, they're there straight away. That's the nice thing, because you don't expect an interview, you can be yourself. Sometimes they have serious questions, but sometimes they're just, like… opening the water in Madrid and Dasha says, “Oh cheers, let's get some beer.”

“You have to joke because it's not easy to be on tour and always be very serious. Sometimes if you're too serious you go crazy. They create a more relaxed atmosphere.”

The feeling goes both ways. Zabiiako says the project helps Kasatkina relax: “During competitions she thinks a lot and that is very tough,” she said. “It helps her take her mind off tennis.”

It also brought her closer to the rest of the tour. “What The Vlog” initially featured Kasatkina's best friends, such as Saville and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but its popularity means she has become friendlier with more and more players. Some ancient rifts have even healed. One of the players Zabiiako most wanted to start was Ostapenko.

“Dasha and her did not have a good relationship,” Zabiiako said. “I thought, 'No, we have to do this.' I had to go to her to ask questions and I was so scared the first time.”

A few performances later, the old childhood enmity was forgotten. Kasatkina and Ostapenko have a natural rapport in front of the camera, made even better by their references to the past.

“They were young and stupid,” Zabiiako said. “Now they're grown up.”

In turn, Kasatkina downplays her skills as an interviewer. “Basically I just say some shit on camera and Natasha does everything else,” she said. But the lightness is often a gateway to more – showcasing the tennis lifestyle and the players living it at their most authentic.