Battle between former wild stars becomes more equal – Wilderness Walk

Oshawa dropped game 1 to the London Knights with their copy of the North Stars' '80s jerseys. 8-1, Kumpulainen with an apple on the only goal and was brutal in the spot.

Sheldon Keefe let go of the Leafs.

Canes are down 3-0 in their series. I believe they were all OTLs. Carolina has built a nice team over the past five years, but it looks like they're going to blow it up after this season. They still have Aho and Slavin, but a lot of UFAs they might switch from. In recent years, Carolina has advanced past the first round and all the way to the Conference Finals. No cup, and now I vaguely remember the cup from '06. That was the year I became a Canes fan. It was early in the playoffs when they lost the first two games at home to Montreal and came back to win the series.

But from this followed at least a decade of pain. Property was the problem, as were Rutherford and Maurice. They were not visible for a long time. It ripped the heart out of Eric Staal.

If they blow it up, Necas and Svechnikov would be great targets. Maybe Brent Burns wants to return home cheaply for a few years? But after collecting, developing, and then competing, I still have an empty feeling, even though they've made it out of the first round almost every year. It doesn't feel like they've accomplished more than the Wild. The shooter's statement about the goal of not making it past the first round, they don't give you trophies for that, is a valid statement.

Waddell had a lot of up and coming talent and he turned them into really good players. But it was Francis who built that talent pipeline. He just couldn't switch to playing for the present. I think there's a chance Shooter could trade with Francis to move to 9. It will take time because Francis is not a spontaneous man. But he is an excellent judge of talent and is usually quite good in the middle rounds. He's a bit like Belichek, he likes volume and trades down.

Walking sticks have their backs against the wall (not The Wall) and could be out tomorrow night. It was fun while it lasted (assuming they blow it up). What didn't they have?

There are two things they missed, and Waddell gambled on one of them. 1) not good enough as a goalie, 2) not a Tkachuk type player.

1) Waddell doesn't believe in spending a lot for the goalie position. He believes that any goalkeeper can become 'hot' and that you are just lucky when that happens. Franchise keepers cost $, and he wanted money elsewhere.

2) There is no Tkachuk-type player on the Canes. In fact, they really don't have anyone who can stand up for their teammates. Brind 'Amour would probably be the best option for that and could probably still kick most players. But this type of player, who can take anyone's game to the next level and who despises the hatred of losing, simply does not exist. Carolina is a nice place. Their teams are supposed to be filled with excellent character. They don't like guys who attack and dish out a lot of vulgarity within a portion of the fan base. I believe some of that is necessary. But this could be the reason one of those guys isn't there.

I believe we have number 1 in The Wall. We don't have #2, and as far as I know, not really in the system. I hoped O'Rourke could become that kind of person. But he isn't, at least not until this offseason. If we can't get Tkachuk, we need to focus on finding that guy. Whether it's McTavish or Lindstrom in the draft, we need that fire and intensity. Combine that with Kaprizov and we have something! It will take both Rossi and Boldy to the next level if they are still around. Look at Dino and Ogie in that kind of atmosphere.