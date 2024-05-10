New and old faces compete in the Yukon Table Tennis Championships

New and old faces took part in the recent Table Tennis Yukon Open Championships. By means of Morris Prokop on May 10, 2024

The Champs took place May 4-5 at Whitehorse Elementary School.

Tan Nguyen competed with his sons Tyler, 11, and Timothy, 7, in the Open Novice category.

We just started here this month. The kids wanted to try table tennis. I just found out they have a table tennis club here and I got them involved this month and then they had a competition here so we just signed up.

Nguyen added: We just played today and enjoyed the fun.

Nguyen said that despite the family competition, we were playing for real, you know.

Nguyen said he figured if they're going to play, I might as well play too. Better than just sitting and watching.

Nguyen was asked what it means to play in the tournament with his sons.

It's great, he replied. It's definitely time for family bonding. Play together and build relationships together through table tennis.

Philippe Ct-Jacques won the Open Men category.

It's a really fun tournament. There were a lot of good people here, and I really felt like going all out.

This was Ct-Jacques' first time in the Yukon. He gives orienteering lessons here for three months.

This is my very first ping pong tournament.

He said he normally plays Racketlon, which, according to Wikipedia, is a sport in which participants play a range of the four most popular racquet sports: table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis.

Ct-Jacques said he also recently competed in the Yukon Open squash tournament at Better Bodies.

He didn't expect to do so well at the table tennis tournament.

No not at all. At first he wanted me to register for the Novice category.

We didn't know how good he was, said Kevin Murphy, the local table tennis guru and head coach.

Ct-Jacques said the key to his win was mainly aiming for the guy's backhand (Iman Gharraie) because his forehand was really good.

He was a really good player.

Ct-Jacques had two five-set matches on the way to victory.

Everyone is good here. I played five good games. Nothing was easy.

Murphy said he thought the tournament went very well.

We had a lot of new faces and even some faces from the past.

One of the old faces was Vinh Ma, a former 1985 champion who now lives in Toronto.

He did very well, Murphy said. He finished with the bronze medal and that was good. I'm glad I didn't sit on the table with him because we like to leave the one who won the last one in the past. It could have ended our friendship if I had beaten him, or he had beaten me, Murphy joked.

Murphy added: “He's been threatening to come back for a few years and he's finally done it. It was good to see him.

Ma said it's good to play competitively again.

I haven't played competitive games since I left Whitehorse and I'm not young anymore.

They were good matches. I think I played pretty well, for my level. Couldn't be happier.

Ma added: I hope Kevin can keep this club going.

The list of tournament winners can be found on the Yukon Table Tennis Facebook page.