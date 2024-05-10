Vikings slide into NSIC championship game after win over MSU





Next game: vs. NSIC Championship Match 11-05-2024 | Afternoon Be able to. 11 (Sat) / afternoon vs NSIC Championship Match MANDAN, ND – The No. 9 Augustana baseball team secured its spot in the NSIC championship game with a 10-7 victory over Minnesota State on Friday afternoon at BNC Field. The Vikings scored 13 goals and scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. It was the bottom of the order that did the offensive damage, as places 5-9 in the order got two hits each. Tate Meiners had scored two singles and a run and Max Moser had two hits and two RBI. Lucas Ballweg added two hits, two RBI and a run scored and Parker Mooney went 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs and two RBI Jason Axelberg had two more hits in the nine holes. JD Hens moved to 6-0 on the year with six strikeouts in seven innings while allowing four runs. Will Hendrik entered in the eighth inning and allowed just one hit and struck out three in the final two frames, earning his third save of the season. For the third game in a row, the Vikings fell behind 1-0 early. In the bottom of the second inning, Drey Dirksen had a single to start the frame and later moved to second with two outs. Ballweg delivered a clutch single to tie the game and Mooney sent a stunner to right field, giving AU a 3-1 lead after two innings. Ryan Clementi opened the third inning with a double and came around on a single with one out Jack Hines to open a three-run inning. A single by Meiners and a single by Mosser helped bring it home and Meiners scored on a single by Ballweg to give the Vikings a 6-1 lead. AU added four runs in the fourth to complete the scoring. Mooney carried a pitch and Axelberg hit a double to get a pair into scoring position. Clementi brought home the first run of the inning on a sacrifice fly. Nick Banowets had a pocket fly of his own to take Axelberg home with him. Hines walked with two outs and the bases empty, then ended up on third base on a failed pick-off. He scored on a wild pitch when Dirksen walked, then after a hit by Meiners, Mosser drove Dirksen home with a single, giving the Vikings a 10-1 lead. The Mavericks stormed back with six runs in the eighth inning to get within three points. Henry entered the game with no outs, two on and the score at 10-6 and picked up a strikeout, sacrifice fly and pop-out to limit the damage. In the ninth, Henry put the finishing touches on the game with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout around an one-out single to advance AU. The Vikings (44-8) will play an unknown opponent on Saturday at noon. There are three teams left in the losers' bracket. Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul is playing now and the winner will face Minnesota State (36-17) tonight. The Vikings will know their opponent after tonight's action. –GoAugie.com–

