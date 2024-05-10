Arizona State ranked as worst team?





Arizona State football fans have high hopes for a breakout first season in the Big 12 in 2024 after a long season in 2023. One college football writer certainly doesn't share the same hope. CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah recently unveiled its Big 12 power rankings (after the spring) and ranked Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils at No. 16 in the conference. No. 16 last. Regarding ASU football's prospects for the upcoming season, Jeyarajah wrote: “Kenny Dillingham has brought tremendous energy and excitement to the program, but results have been wildly inconsistent as the Sun Devils struggled through injuries. What further complicated matters was that three of the four quarterbacks who started games were transferred last season, leaving only the returning Trenton Bourguet and inconsistent transfers Jeff Sims and Sam Leavitt on the roster. Dillingham is steadily increasing the talent level, but if neither quarterback scores, he can it's going to be another long year in Tempe.' Utah, which is also in the Big 12 this season, was ranked No. 1 among the 2024 Big 12 Conference teams. The other Big 12 newcomers this season, Arizona and Colorado, came in at No. 5 and No. 11, respectively. Does Sparky really deserve to be in last place in the Big 12 Conference football power rankings? More Big 12 football power rankings for Arizona State Sun Devils Athlon Sports had the Sun Devils ranked No. 13 in the post-spring rankings of the Big 12 football teams. Steven Lassan wrote: “The Sun Devils lost a few key players to transfers this offseason, but this team should improve in coach Kenny Dillingham's second season. Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt left this spring as favorite to start at quarterback after Jaden Rashada's transfer to Georgia was a big question mark last year, but should be deeper and more effective in '24.' Heartland College Sports ranked ASU football at number 14. Bryan Clinton wrote: “Arizona State has their work cut out for them in 2024, but if Kenny Dillingham can get through this season, I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel. Losing pieces like Jaden Rashada and BJ Green will sting. This season, and there's a good chance they'll drop games that might have been different had they stuck with their playmakers. Additions like Raleek Brown, Sam Leavitt, Jeffery Clark and Kamari Wilson will likely help offset that. It'll be a tough season. in Tempe, but hang in there, Sun Devils, your time will come.” Last word on sports also ranked Arizona State's football team at number 14. Andrew McCleary wrote: “This is really the first year for Kenny Dillingham. Unfortunately for Dillingham, he has quarterback Jaden Rashadato Georgia through the portal. Transferring quarterback Sam Leavitt to guide the Sun Devils offense in 2024 will likely be on the cards. There is a good chance that the Sun Devils will show progress on the field, but the results in the win column may remain the same as in 2023.” In any case, not everyone has the Sun Devils at #16. Contact Jeremy Cluffat[email protected].Follow him on X, formerly Twitter@Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: subscribeazcentral.comToday.

