Dominic Thiem will retire from tennis at the end of the season





Austrian Dominic Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open and reached three other Grand Slam finals, plans to retire from tennis after this season. There are a number of reasons behind it, Thiem said in a video on his social media. Firstly, of course, my wrist. It's not exactly as it should be. It's not exactly the way I want it. The second reason is my inner feeling. I thought about this decision for a very long time. Thiem, 30, is 1-7 in Grand Slam main draw matches since injuring his right wrist in June 2021 and is now ranked 117th in the world. His career highlight came at the 2020 US Open. He became the first male singles player born in the 1990s to win a Slam and the second Austrian after French Open champion Thomas Muster in 1995. Thiem cruised past German Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in a final without an audience due to COVID-19 to become the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will win a Slam within four years. Federer and Nadal did not play that US Open and Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round because he hit a ball that hit a linesman in the throat. It doesn't matter whether I play one of the Big Three members or someone else, Thiem said before the 2020 US Open final. From the moment Novak was out of the tournament, it was clear that a new Grand Slam champion would come. From that moment on, that was also out of my mind. At the French Open, Thiem lost to Djokovic in the semifinals in 2016, Nadal in the semifinals in 2017 and Nadal in the final in 2018 and 2019. In the 2020 Australian Open final, Thiem led Djokovic two sets to one before falling in five fell. Thiem and Andy Murray are the only players to have beaten Djokovic, Nadal and Federer at least five times each. according to Tennisabstract. Thiem has victories over Djokovic at the French Open in 2017 and 2019, Nadal at the 2020 Australian Open and Federer in the 2019 final in Indian Wells, considered the fifth major in tennis. I have won trophies that I really never dreamed of, Thiem said. So the journey was incredible.

