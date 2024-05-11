Athletics ready for IC4A/ECAC outdoor championships





FAIRFAX, Va. The Columbia track and field team will compete this weekend at the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Championships in Virginia, hosted by George Mason. HOW TO WATCH/FOLLOW Visit the ECACs championship pagefor up-to-date information about the event, including the manual, media login details and more. Live results for each day of the competition are availableHERE. Follow @CULionsXCTF on Twitter and Instagram for event recaps and announcements about key Lions achievements. LAST TIMEOUT The Lions completed the Ivy League Outdoor Heps last weekend. Obiora Okeke represented the men with a First Team All-Ivy selection in the shot put, after his dominant throw of 18.68 m earned him a gold medal in the event. With this he also broke a program record that he set earlier this year. The women's 4×800 meter relay team, consisting of Grace Carr , Lucy Henkel , Olivia Schmitt And Nikki Vanasse also received First Team All-Ivy recognition after setting a meet record in the event with a time of 8:36.97, securing first place. Phoebe Anderson was named Second Team All-Ivy after winning a silver medal in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:55.14. Talha Syed earned Second Team All-Ivy honors after finishing in second place in the men's 10,000 meters with a time of 29:11.47. As a team, the women finished in fifth place with 43 points and the men in sixth place with 48 points. Princeton finished in first place among the men with 204.5 points, and Penn finished atop the women's standings with 184.5 points. For a full recap of the 2024 Indoor Track and Field Championships, including results and highlights, click HERE. NEXT ONE The NCAA Outdoor Championships begin June 6 in Eugene, Oregon. The prelims begin May 22 in Lexington, Ky. Columbia's schedule for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season can be found HERE. Stay up to date on all things Columbia athletics by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsXCTF), Instagram (@culionsxctf) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

