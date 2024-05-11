University of Georgia Athletics

Connor Creasy is in the latter part of his Georgiamen's golf career. Creasy and the Bulldogs will compete in the NCAA Austin Regional starting Monday and hopefully qualify for the 30-team NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month.

Creasy, a fifth-year player and graduate of Abingdon, Virginia, has been one of the Bulldogs' top performers all season. He has four top-10 finishes and seven top-20 finishes. Creasy was the SEC Golfer of the Week in February after leading Georgia to a win at the Puerto Rico Classic. He shot a score of 14 under in three rounds that week, posting three straight rounds in the 60s and finishing in a tie for third place, and followed that with another top-10 finish in Georgia's next event.

During a Quick Chat, he talked about his evolving mental approach to the game, enjoying his latest happenings as a Bulldog, whether he has a favorite moment from his career at Georgia, and much more. Here's some of what he had to say:

Frierson: I saw the table tennis setup in your dressing room. How competitive will those games be?

Crazy: We only got that after we won in Puerto Rico. We played there every day. It's a lot of fun.

Frierson: Is one man on the team clearly the standout player?

Crazy: (Assistant coach Mookie DeMoss ) is by far the best.

Frierson: How would you rate the season you are in?

Crazy: This spring has definitely been much better than the fall. I did some nice work during the break, started thinking better, much more process-oriented, and I can attribute a large part of the results of the past few months to that.

I don't pay any attention to the outcome of a shot, just assess my state of mind after the shot, and then just go back to hitting it.

Frierson: How hard is it to get yourself to the point where you might care more about the process than the outcome?

Crazy:It's tough, and obviously if you don't play well it can get even tougher. But you actually have to train your mind every day to stick to your routine. Once you take the photo, you don't have to think about the outcome anymore, just assess your state of mind and then move on. It's something you have to work on every day.

You need to practice your mental game just like you do with chipping and putting. It's a very underrated aspect of the game, and the further you get into it and the more you play it, the more you realize that.

Frierson: Is there a fine line between that and thinking way too much in your head about everything?

Crazy:There's a very fine line, that's why I'm trying to become more instinctive. Once I get to the ball, I make a decision (on what type of shot to play), go through my process, go through my routine and then just go. I'm still working on it, I'm still figuring out how to master that, but it definitely helped.

Frierson: It feels like golfers, perhaps more than most athletes, are always tinkering with things, whether it's their swing, their equipment, or whatever new thing. Do you like that part of the game where you're constantly trying new things?

Crazy: Yeah totally. I try not to tinker with my clubs too much. Once I find something that is consistent and that I like, I like to stick with it. But it's always fun to try a new wedge, a new putter or driver.

Frierson: At the Puerto Rico Classic in February you shot 14 under, with all three rounds in the 60s. How does it feel to be in the 60s three days in a row?

Crazy:It's just fewer mistakes. I play a high percentage on the greens and play a lot on the thick part of the green. I hardly mutilate flags. There are very few green light flags that I actually go on, so I just try to play the percentages and run what I see, and add it all up at the end of the day.

Frierson: Do you have to talk yourself out of aiming for a lot of pins?

Crazy:I'm pretty disciplined for the most part. Mookie helped me a lot in choosing charities and committing to them. He helped me learn the wind and how to adjust different shots for it, which was great. It's just something that you really keep learning, no matter how long it takes. you play, you keep learning and adapting.

Frierson: The first time we did something like this was in November 2020, at the beginning of your second year, so you've been here a long time. How does it feel to have been here for so long? And do you cherish this last part of your Bulldog career?

Crazy: Absolutely. When I went home during break, I came home and I was sad because I was sitting there thinking, this is going to be my last semester. I definitely cherish teammates, coaches, all the memories and trying to take it all in because I don't want it to end. I would do anything to be able to come back for another year.

Frierson: You've been able to play many great, legendary courses in your career. Is there one place or one tournament that stands out above the rest?

Crazy: Of course, it's the team wins that stand out. Last year at Regionals we played great as a team all spring and went to Regionals and won. This year in Puerto Rico that might have been my favorite. Um, I don't know if I can say my favorite, but it was definitely one of my top favorite memories of UGA.

I remember one of our coaches saying we were probably ten or twelve shots back with nine holes to go, and we came back and won. That was really cool to see, and very satisfying.

Frierson: You and (colleague) Ben van Wyk have been teammates for a long time. How was your time here together?

Crazy: Honestly I can't say enough good things about Benny. He has been my roommate for the past two years and we are super close. I learned a lot from him. He is very strong mentally and his golf IQ is very high. He just knows how to play; he can get the ball in the hole.

We sit down and talk a lot about every aspect of the game, and he's super helpful and super fun to play with and be teammates with.

