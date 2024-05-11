Swept softball at UC Davis





Next game: at UC Davis 11-05-2024 | 10:00 am HT Be able to. 11 (Sat) / 10:00 am HT bee UC Davis History DAVIS, California. The University of Hawai'i softball team (20-25, 13-11 Big West) was swept by UC Davis in Friday's doubleheader at La Rue Field in Davis, California. The Aggies held off UH in the opener, 4-1 then pulled away to beat the Rainbow Wahine 9-1 in five innings. UC Davis 4, Hawai'i 1 Box score

Although UH doubled UCD with eight hits to the Aggies' four, it was UC Davis that came out on top. UCD scored four early points and then held off the 'Bows' to secure their 4-1 win. The Aggies opened a 4-0 lead in the first three innings. UC Davis scored twice in the first inning, first on a sacrifice fly by Bella Pahulu to score Anna Dethlefson. Sarah Starks followed with an RBI single to score Leah Polson from second. In the third inning, Starks struck again with a two-run bomb to center, extending the Aggies' lead to 4-0, prompting UH starter Key-Annah Campbell-Pua to chase when reliever Millie Fidge entered the game . In the fifth, with runners on first and second base, Clinical Office doubled to the left-centerfield gap to drive home Cerra Yamamoto who took a walk to start the rally. UH then loaded the bases with one out, but the Aggies escaped further damage with a strikeout and an errant pop-out to first base. UC Davis' Kenedi Brown earned the complete-game win, allowing just one run while collecting eight hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Campbell-Pua pitched the first two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on three hits with a walk. Fidge pitched the final three-and-a-half innings, allowing just one run with two walks and three strikeouts. UC Davis 9, Hawaii 1 (5) Box score

UH took an early 1-0 lead to start the game. With runners on first and second base and two outs. Haley Johnson hit a helicopter up the middle, which the shortstop misplayed on an error that allowed Keliinoii to score from second. But from then on, it was all Aggies. UC Davis' Dethlesfson opened the home half of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run to right. Starks then hit an RBI double to score Polson for a 2-1 lead. In the third, the Aggies rallied to score seven runs, starting with back-to-back RBI singles, followed by a sacrifice fly to center; a two-RBI double and a two-run single to end the scoring. Hawaii starter Addison Kostrencich suffered the loss and fell to 12-10 overall. She pitched the first two-plus innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits with a strikeout. Reliever Fidge made her second appearance of the day, pitching the final two innings. She allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout. UC Davis starter S Reineman earned the complete game win, allowing one run on five hits in five innings of work with two strikeouts. Both teams will play the final game of the season on Saturday at 10 a.m. HT at La Rue Field in Davis, California. A total of 19 combined seniors will conclude their collegiate careers with nine UH seniors and 10 UCD seniors. #HawaiiSB

