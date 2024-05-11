Cricket Night promotes ball-and-bat sports

TORONTO – Saad Zafar is ready for cricket to take the next step in Canada, both on the field and in the stands.

Zafar, Canada's captain for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, was about to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Minnesota Twins. His performance was part of Cricket Night at Rogers Centre, an event designed to bring together fans of the two bat-and-ball sports.

“It's going to put us in the spotlight. It's going to put us in the news,” said Zafar, who stood in the ballpark's 200-story concourse hours before the game. “From there it will generate eyeballs and sponsorship and then we can use the funds that we generally lack to develop our infrastructure, by starting grassroots cricket, where we promote cricket to the children and schools so that we can get talent can have from our own soil.

“It can actually do a lot, an event like this can go a long way in developing the sport in the country.”

Story continues below ad

Related videos



1:38

Holdfast Ball Diamond gets a much-needed upgrade

Last video



Next video





The 37-year-old Pakistani-Canadian all-rounder, who started playing for Canada in 2008, was one of several cricketers who stormed the field before the Blue Jays took the field. They were there to promote the two sports, but also to raise awareness that Canada will be participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time next month.

The latest news from Canada and around the world happens to be sent to your email.

Canada opens the group stage against the United States on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. The event is co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

“It has always been a dream for me to represent Canada in the World Cup because the World Cup is the biggest tournament in cricket,” said Zafar. “It doesn't get bigger than that. It has a huge audience.

“That has been my lifelong dream to represent Canada at a World Cup and it has finally come true. I am super excited and looking forward to it.”

Story continues below ad

Former cricketers Curtly Ambrose and Richie Richardson, who are both from Antigua and Barbuda and played for the West Indies, also toured Rogers Center on Friday.

“My ambition is to see cricket become a more globalized sport than even football,” said Richardson, who will be a match referee at the World Cup. “That's my goal. That's what I would like to see.

Popular now Ontario man on trial for mother's murder takes stand: 'I lost it'

Hailey Bieber is pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber

“So when things like this happen where Canada and other smaller countries get the opportunity to be on the world stage, it means the game is spreading.”

A white cricket hat with the Blue Jays logo on the front was given to the first 15,000 fans to attend the match with the Twins as part of Friday's Cricket Night. Concessions at the ballpark also added one-night-only specials to their menus, such as mini samosas, “Delhi'tine” loaded fries, essentially poutine with shredded paneer cheese and butter chicken, and chai latte churros.

Blue Jays vice president of brand and digital marketing Christine DesJardine said it was all part of an effort to introduce cricket fans to its North American cousin.

“We know that many new Canadians grew up in countries where they may not have been exposed to the game of baseball, but they play cricket and are big fans of that game,” she said. “So we invite all cricket fans to the ballpark tonight to learn and experience great things about cricket, as well as baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays.”

Story continues below ad

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.