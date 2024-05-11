Sports
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning sets the record straight about Denver's Troy Franklin
Former Oregon Duck wide receiver Troy Franklin just returned from one of the best seasons in Oregon football history.
But why is his character being questioned?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning sets the record straight about his former player Franklin.
I've heard so many things about the man who doesn't like football, Lanning told the Denver Gazette. I mean, the man trains his tail like football is what he was made for. That's what he does. He is an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to become really good.
In a strategic move, the Denver Bronco moved up and selected Franklin with the 102nd overall pick. Giving up draft picks to Seattle to reunite Franklin with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos got a steal there, Lanning told the Denver Gazette. That's a great choice for them. He will run his routes hard every rep, regardless of whether the ball is thrown toward him or away from him. He's going to block. He has all the qualities you need on the football field. He's a great teammate.
The Broncos announced that Nix will wear No. 10, his old number. Franklin will wear No. 16 after being No. 11 with the Ducks.
The reason for the trade and choice goes deeper than just giving Nix a familiar weapon. The Broncos were shocked to see Franklin available on day three of the draft and knew they had to act quickly.
Denver coach Sean Payton said he knew it would be impossible for the Broncos to wait to draft Franklin. He texted GM George Paton at 6 a.m. with his desire to trade up so another team couldn't grab him. Payton raved about Franklin's speed off the line of scrimmage and plans to play him as an outside Z receiver.
It was universal. It was a consensus, Paton said.
Even former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant contacted Payton before day three of the draft to introduce Franklin.
Franklin had an excellent 2023 season at Oregon, setting several single-season records, including 1,383 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and eight 100-yard receiving games. His 81 receptions were the second-most in Oregon history in a single season.
