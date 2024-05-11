No. 44 Men's Tennis beats Goucher 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament





Next game: vs. No. 4 Emory University 11-05-2024 | 10am Be able to. 11 (Sat) / 10am vs No. 4 Emory University History LEXINGTON, Va. (May 10, 2024) First year Samvid Andharé recorded its first two NCAA Tournament victories when the Stevens Institute of Technology men's tennis team defeated Goucher 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon. The match was played at Washington & Lee. Stevens (14-6) has won five straight games going back to the regular season. With the victory, Stevens won their first match in the tournament for the third year in a row, each by a score of 5-0. Stevens now turns their attention to No. 4 Emory tomorrow. The Ducks are 1-6 against ranked opponents this season. The Ducks took a 3-0 lead after the doubles matches, giving them an early lead. Junior Vivek Harinarayan who, along with senior, was named MAC Freedom Player of the Year Aashi Kulakarni , defeated their opponents on line one 8-2. Andhare and second year Max-William Kanz did the same on line three. There was a rain delay shortly after singles play started, but that didn't stop the Ducks from getting the win. Stevens quickly won two games in straight sets to secure the fifth point. Andhare and senior Andrew He each defeated their opponents 6-3, 6-1 on the fourth and fifth lines respectively. The Ducks held the lead in each of the other four unfinished games. The rundown DOUBLE Vivek Harinarayan /Aashi Kulkarni (SIOT) def. Gabe Naftoly/Calis Nguyen (GOU), 8-2

Olof Persson / Sebastiaan Wroe (SIOT) final Angel Cerpa/Benedikt Rummel (GOU), 8-4

Samvid Andhare / Max-William Kanz (SIOT) final Tadeo Asprella/Unai Alvarez (GOU), 8-2 SINGLES Aashi Kulakarni (SIOT) vs. Unai Laguardia Alvarez (GOU), 6-3, 5-1 (unfinished)

Vivek Harinarayan (SIOT) vs. Gabe Naftoly (GOU), 2-6, 6-0, 2-0 (incomplete)

Max-William Kanz (SIOT) vs. Tadeo Asprella (GOU), 6-4, 3-0 (unfinished)

Andrew He (SIOT) final Engel Cerpa (GOU), 6-3, 6-1

Samvid Andharé (SIOT) final Callis Nguyen (GOU), 6-3, 6-1

Olof Persson (SIOT) vs. Benedikt Rummel (GOU), 6-4, 2-3 (unfinished) Top performers Andhare and Kanz combined to improve to 11-6 in doubles.

Harinarayan and Kulakarni are now tied at 8-3 in doubles.

He has won nine consecutive singles matches. Around the NCAA Tournament (First Round) Concordia (TX) 5, Luther 1 V/THUNDER

North Central 5, Principia 0 F/TH

Messiah 0 Allegheny 5

North Carolina Wesleyan 5 Houghton 0

Illinois Institute of Technology 5, Rose-Hulman 3

Farmingdale is 0, Nichols 5

Mary Washington vs. Penn State Harrisburg 2 p.m

Christopher Newport vs. Baruch 2 p.m

MIT vs. Bridgewater State 2 p.m

Grinnell vs. Ohio North 3 p.m

Gustavus Adolphus vs. Kalamazoo 5:30 p.m Next one Facebook: “Like” Stevens Men's Tennis

X (formerly known as Twitter) @ducks_tennis

Instagram: @sitmenstennis

#AllRise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2024/5/10/no-44-mens-tennis-defeats-goucher-5-0-in-first-round-of-ncaa-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos