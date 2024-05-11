Sports
Schlossman: Major League Hockey is trying to hire, but is it real? – Great Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS On Thursday night, hockey YouTuber Steve “Dangle” Glynn reported that a new professional hockey league will begin in North America this fall.
The plans called for a 16-team league and only three-on-three play. It reportedly had enormous financial backing: each team's salary cap was said to be $30 million. Add that up and that's almost $500 million in salaries alone.
The name: Major League Hockey.
The draft for the league has been circulating among hockey players for over a month as staff are hired to manage and coach the teams.
In fact, hockey agent Allan Walsh, who has 69,000 followers, posted on X/Twitter on Thursday: “This is going to surprise a lot of people due to its popularity and ability to generate revenue. I hear this business has significant financial backing.”
But where does the money come from? Is there even money? Who is behind it?
The chairman and CEO are listed as Max Chambers. The senior vice president and director of player personnel is listed as Auzzie Chambers. The headquarters is listed as Victoria, BC
A document they shared with a potential hire stated the league will have $10 billion Canadian. billion in the bank to guarantee the first five years.
Due to the incredibly high dollar number, there has been a lot of speculation that it is backed by Saudi Arabia and that this is hockey's version of LIV Golf.
But nothing is right.
If you search for Max Chambers, you'll find the odd story here and there.
He apparently tried to buy the St. Louis Blues in 2011, but was not seriously considered. The
Toronto Globe and Mail investigated Chambers
and called him an 'international man of mystery'.
The Globe and Mail could not find any information about his alleged companies or business dealings.
There is record of Chambers trying to buy other sports teams. In 2004, a deal to purchase two minor league hockey teams, the Orlando Seals and Jacksonville Barracuda, fell apart because Chambers, the owner at the time, failed to make a down payment.
said David Waronker in the Orlando Sentinel.
a
refers to him as an oil magnate who was interested in purchasing the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes.
Listed as Major League Hockey's No. 2 prospect, Auzzie Chambers is a 21-year-old who had a brief stint as a scout and
assistant general manager of the British Columbia Hockey League,
but it turns out
now.
If there are actually investors pouring billions of dollars into this venture, why are they letting a mysterious person with no track record in the sports world and a 21-year-old bowler take charge? There is no point. With that money you go out and get a big name (like Greg Norman).
I got a cell phone number from Max Chambers and called him Friday morning with several questions.
He repeatedly declined to answer them, saying an official announcement would still be a few weeks away. I told him that the people he had contacted did not believe his business actually existed and asked for any proof. He offered none.
The documents he sent to potential hires say he has “closed and/or is in process of arena deals in 16 markets.”
I repeatedly asked him to give me the name of a single arena he has worked with, just one, so I could verify that he is real. He didn't want that, but he just said that some deals were still being worked on.
One of the markets mentioned in the documents is Minneapolis/Minnesota. I contacted every arena in the state of Minnesota that seats more than 6,000 people. None of them had ever heard of Max Chambers or Major League Hockey.
There is also no registered trademark for Major League Hockey.
There is currently one professional three-on-three hockey league 3ICE. It runs in the summer with notable coaches, experienced players and a TV deal.
Major League Hockey has yet to show any legitimate support and anyone approached by it should be completely skeptical of it.
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized four times by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation department and once as North Dakota Sports Writer of the Year. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at [email protected].
