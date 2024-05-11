Bette Anne Jibby – Palo Alto Daily Mail





August 14, 1939 April 18, 2024 Bette was born on August 14, 1939 in San Francisco to Esther (Gronberg) and Frederick Ludemann. Her earliest memory was hearing the air raid sirens in the Bay Area in the early days of World War II and hiding in a closet with her mother (dad was in the Pacific). She attended grade school at St. Matthews in San Mateo. She became a big sister when her brother was born in 1949. She tried piano, but admitted she had no talent for it. She participated in Brownies and Girl Scouts. She graduated from Mercy High School in Burlingame, which became one of her fondest memories. She worked summers in high school using the address-o-charting machine, babysitting and other odd jobs through her senior year. After graduating, she worked at Prudential Insurance. One evening she attended a dance with her friends in San Carlos, where she would unknowingly meet the love of her life William (Bill) K. Jibby. They married on December 27, 1958. The couple lived in San Mateo and Sunnyvale, where they had four children, William F., Barbara, Robert and Brian. As a result, she became a stay-at-home mother and did not return to work until after 1973, when the family moved to San Jose (Almaden), where she lived until 1984. She rediscovered her Catholic faith, which she embraced. for the rest of her life. She became vice president of the local PTA and rose to president and then president of the Little League for two terms. She spent time as a school secretary (Belden), typist clerk (Los Alamitos) and principal's assistant (Pioneer). Their next move was to Tempe, Az. due to a transfer of duties for Bill. She became involved with Welcome Wagon and volunteered with counts. She passed a typing test and went to work for America West Airlines in the Pass Bureau. She would stay there for ten years and become a respected figure who enjoyed the travel benefits it provided. She and Bill traveled to many cities around the world, as well as separately with her old friends. She enjoyed reading John Patterson novels and autobiographies, watching Diamondbacks Baseball, Hallmark channel movies, Broadway shows, Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire dancing, Tony Bennett singing, eating at the White House grill ( Lamb Kuzo) and Mexican & Chinese food, playing cards with family and friends, the company of her many cats and dogs and table tennis. After retiring in 1997, they chose Post Falls ID to retire after several visits. They chose a location and had a house built in 1999. Bette and a friend founded AWARE (America West Airlines Retirement Employees) in February 1998 and were elected its first president; the group has grown to over 300 paying members. However, she was given the life-changing diagnosis of PLS ​​(primary lateral scoliosis), which would affect the next 26 years of her life, eventually succumbing to its effects. She was able to celebrate with the love of her life, family and lifelong friends on their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary on December 27, 2023. Bette was preceded in death by her parents Esther Romaine Ludemann in 2011 and Frederick John Ludemann in 1999. She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) K. and brother Fred Ludemann; Daughter, Barbara (Jibby) Jorgensen; son, William F.; son, Robert Jibby; son, Brian Jibby; Daughter-in-law, Rochell (William F.) Jibby; Son-in-law, Carl (Barbara) Jorgensen; Granddaughters, Brianna (Jorgensen) Howland, Jessica (Jorgensen) Darval, Amanda (Jibby) Shold, Ashley (Jibby) Fuller, Brittany (Jibby) Karlsen and Brandie Jibby; Grandson, Cody Jorgensen; great-granddaughters, Shimea and Haven; Freya and Astrid; great-grandsons, Casey; Henry; and Gunnar. We gratefully acknowledge the care, focus, patience and dedication shown by her caregivers and the many years of planning by Family Resource, to whom we entrusted her care. Additionally, Hospice of Northern Idaho, whose comfort, attention and dedication helped her and our family make a smooth transition.

