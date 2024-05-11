Water polo defeats Princeton to advance to NCAA semifinals





Next game: vs. California 11-05-2024 | 1:00 PM HT Be able to. 11 (Sat) / 1:00 PM HT vs California History BERKELEY, California. The second-seeded University of Hawaii women's water polo team advanced to the semifinals of the Women's National Collegiate Water Polo Championship with an 11-6 victory over Princeton on Friday at the Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, California. Jordan Wedderburn scored on all three of her shots to post her fifth hat trick of the season and Alba Bomanusa Boix got UH going early with two goals and an assist in the first half. Bernadette Doyle scored two goals, assisted on two others and had two steals in the win. Goalkeeper Daisy Logtens came up with seven saves in three quarters and the UH defense posted 14 saves, led by by Lot Stertefeld four. “I think we were a little unsettled and nervous that first quarter, but once we got control of the game, we did a good job defensively,” UH coach said. Maureen Cole said. “And I think that was the big difference, holding them to three goals (through three quarters). Our defense really helped fuel our offense.” UH (23-3) earned its first NCAA Championship victory since 2015 and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2013. The Rainbow Wahine will face host and third-seeded California on Saturday at 4:00 PM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Hawaii). i Time). Cal defeated Fresno State 14-7 in the final quarterfinal of the day to set up the third meeting between the Rainbow Wahine and Golden Bears this season. They split those meetings, with UH earning a 10-6 victory in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 24. Cal won the rematch 9-8 on March 10 in Berkeley and UH has won 11 straight since then. No. 1 UCLA will face two-time defending champion Stanford in the first semifinal at 2:00 PM PT (11:00 AM HT). Saturday's winners will meet for the National Championship on Sunday at 7:00 PM PT (4:00 PM HT). Both semifinal games will be streamed on NCAA.com. Princeton opened Friday's quarterfinals with a power play on the game's first possession. Bonamusa Boix answered by firing in her first goal at 6:01 of the first quarter, sparking a 5-0 UH run. Stertefeld gave UH its first lead of the game with a goal from the top and an assist from Doyle. Agatha Weston added another goal at the 1:12 mark and UH took a 3-1 lead into the second quarter. Bonamusa Boix added to the lead with her second goal and then assisted on Wedderburn's first. Princeton ended UH's run with a goal from Kayla Yelensky and the 'Bows responded with Wedderburn's second goal. Bia Mantellato Dias scored a goal on a breakaway to push the lead to 7-2. UH and Princeton traded goals on penalties in the third quarter before Doyle scored her second goal of the period to give UH a 9-3 lead. Wedderburn completed the hat trick with 2:12 left in the third period and Ronnie Perlman extended UH's lead to 11-3 entering the fourth. Princeton scored three goals in the final 2:13 of the game to account for the final margin and the Tigers finished their season 23-7 after their second loss to UH this season. The 'Bows defeated the Tigers in their home opener on January 26. #HawaiiWWP

